Republican misinformation loop. That’s what they’re going with.

Journalists told us Paul Pelosi’s attacker was wearing only underwear. Journalists told us there were two hammers. Journalists told us there were three people in the home. Journalists told us Pelosi did not indicate an emergency when police arrived and then walked back towards the attacker.

Journalists are aghast that people would believe journalists. Frankly, they have a point. The news media is less than reliable these days.

How Republicans Fed a Misinformation Loop About the Pelosi Attack – The New York Times https://t.co/bFjHbNPI4J — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 5, 2022

We think a much more constructive article would have been ‘How Journalists Fed a Misinformation Loop About the Pelosi Attack’. Nope, the New York Times has to make this about Republicans because their team is faltering fast in the upcoming midterms.

Who knew Politico was Republican. pic.twitter.com/UiJ6blWizg — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) November 6, 2022

Yes, long-time Republican news outlet … Politico. LOL.

The fodder came from legitimate news organizations. You know this. The misinformation is being spread by you. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) November 6, 2022

New York Times reporting is often loop-shaped. Just saying.

NBC ran and mysteriously deleted a story just a couple of days ago, without saying what was wrong with it. Spare me. https://t.co/4dVkJQuVBJ — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) November 6, 2022

‘Why are Republicans forcing NBC and Politico to report wrong information!!!’ – Stupid People.

They're not the ones who keep reporting facts about this story and then going, "Wait, never mind." That's on you idiots. https://t.co/pOIgCl1b0W — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 6, 2022

Journalist, heal thyself.

The misinformation loop started with corporate news outlets like your former employer. It's astounding you think you can get away with this, https://t.co/HyOUavtHO9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2022

Yes, Annie used to work for Politico, one of the primary proliferators of the misinformation loop when the Pelosi attack story broke.

We’d think Annie might want to write a piece taking her former employer to task for the mess they helped create. Nope. ‘Republicans! Derp!’

The @NYTimes is the #1 purveyor of political misinformation – including this tweet: https://t.co/TUCSM0PnKi — Jim Daws (@RightNowJimDaws) November 6, 2022

It’s what they do.

Is your followup going to be "How @NBCNews Fed a Misinformation Loop About the Pelosi Attack with Bad Reporting"? 🥱 https://t.co/GIU34lMnRv — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) November 5, 2022

LOL. No, they’ll never go there.

The media is at fault but they’re blaming the conservatives. https://t.co/eOAszxh0Fu pic.twitter.com/DjbSNbygbz — GameTechPolitics (@GTP_Podcast) November 5, 2022

Journalists who made baseless claims really are stunned that people repeated their baseless claims.

This has to be satire https://t.co/vBAvzFUPur — Ultra Sovereign 🇺🇸 (@freedomdog87) November 5, 2022

Unintentional satire is the best satire.

I really would like to hear from our local news station @KTVU how they screwed this up… because this error had major consequences. It had better be good. https://t.co/M87ppkzB9d pic.twitter.com/TJ4ztNGxfL — Michael Mechanic (@MichaelMechanic) November 5, 2022

Republicans didn’t just invent the idea that DePape was in his underwear, but do go on, New York Times.

How about police be straight with people and news organizations stop having to issue corrections and disappear news reports with barely an explanation? The Times is so esoteric in saying people raised doubts. It's meant to criminalize dissent in America. https://t.co/U0rO37fMLd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2022

Here’s a suggestion: Maybe journalists should do a better job at not reporting misinformation so the country can get back to important work …

… like finding the pee tapes.