The Tim Ryan campaign has largely been an effort to convince Ohio voters that the candidate is one of them, instead of the liberal who will vote with Nancy Pelosi nearly all the time if he gets elected.

You know things must be getting desperate when they tell Tim to put down the football and drive him to a gun range.

The politician is seen shooting a number of rounds at a cardboard target, a shell casing hitting the gravel, and ends with Ryan proclaiming ‘Not bad for a Democrat’. He appears to be a better shot than Democrats like James Hodgkinson (thankfully), but Twitter users took aim at the corny production.

Not too bad for a Democrat 🎯 pic.twitter.com/a0TkBWDT7V — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) November 4, 2022

Let’s take a look at what Twitter thought of the Democrat’s performance.

Why are you leaning back like you are about to take the recoil off a 50 cal? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2022

We assume he’s practicing an advanced technique that is only reserved for elite shooters. Otherwise, it would look like a politician is just desperate for votes.

Twitter is not impressed with your form, Tim. Hopefully they don’t get a chance to see how badly you’d backfire in the Senate.

It’s the entire Tim Ryan campaign in meme form. Well done.

Awww, look at you and your cute little gun. LOL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 5, 2022

Right? We don’t think they understand their target audience at all.

➡️ Symptoms: Awful grip, stance, & grouping. ➡️ Diagnosis: Likely never shot a gun before. ➡️ Treatment: NRA Firearm Training NRA's 125,000 instructors train over 1 million people every year. Learn from the best ➡️ https://t.co/eZr5wRYnzI pic.twitter.com/SCuqSO4LyY — NRA (@NRA) November 5, 2022

Ouch, Tim. Twitter’s got some nasty recoil.

Tim,in all honesty I’d invite you to come shoot with us and learn some basic form and gun safety. Leaning back like that is dangerous, and points to you being scared of the gun. You could trip and fall and lose control of the muzzle, which could result in an accident. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) November 5, 2022

Hey, he should have plenty of spare time after Tuesday.

LOL!

I remember my first time shooting a gun. https://t.co/6Rsh9xnyet — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 5, 2022

They really missed the mark on this one.