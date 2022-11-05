The Tim Ryan campaign has largely been an effort to convince Ohio voters that the candidate is one of them, instead of the liberal who will vote with Nancy Pelosi nearly all the time if he gets elected.

You know things must be getting desperate when they tell Tim to put down the football and drive him to a gun range.

The politician is seen shooting a number of rounds at a cardboard target, a shell casing hitting the gravel, and ends with Ryan proclaiming ‘Not bad for a Democrat’. He appears to be a better shot than Democrats like James Hodgkinson (thankfully), but Twitter users took aim at the corny production.

Let’s take a look at what Twitter thought of the Democrat’s performance.

We assume he’s practicing an advanced technique that is only reserved for elite shooters. Otherwise, it would look like a politician is just desperate for votes.

Twitter is not impressed with your form, Tim. Hopefully they don’t get a chance to see how badly you’d backfire in the Senate.

It’s the entire Tim Ryan campaign in meme form. Well done.

Right? We don’t think they understand their target audience at all.

Ouch, Tim. Twitter’s got some nasty recoil.

Hey, he should have plenty of spare time after Tuesday.

LOL!

They really missed the mark on this one.

