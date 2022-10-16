The New York Times seems confused about why Democrats don’t want to talk about the $2 trillion they spent to ‘save the economy’ (aka, make inflation worse).

It must be because those rascally Republicans are going to pounce, right?

It’s actually because Democrats pushed for far more stimulus than was necessary, pushed it through Congress, and stimulated record inflation.

Guess what? If you give people a bunch of money they didn’t need and they spend that money on things they weren’t otherwise going to buy, prices go up.

Before we get into your thoughts on the NYT article, let’s take a moment to remember what Democrats were saying about those stimulus checks they’re not talking about now.

Remember, they were calling them ‘survival checks’.

Some of them were pushing for $2,000 checks EVERY MONTH. Imagine how quickly these people could wreck the country given half a chance.

Warren was smoking the ‘survival checks’ peyote too.

Yes, elections matter. 2020 cost us all dearly.

Democrats were very mouthy about ‘stimmy checks’. Now it’s crickets.

Guess who was right, AOC?

Even super moderate, just like us, common man, and not-at-all-a-big-liberal-phony, Tim Ryan, was pushing for MONTLY $2,000 checks. You might want to steer clear of this guy, Ohio.

Now back to the New York Times story.

Make sense, everyone?

We’re reasonably sure buying DOGE isn’t necessary for survival.

Buying votes always ends up costing much more in the long run. This applies to making other people pay for student loans as well.

Oops. From the NYT article: ‘Economists generally agree that the stimulus spending contributed to accelerating inflation, though they disagree on how much.’

Who could have seen that coming? People with a basic understanding of economics, that’s who.

 

