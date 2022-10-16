The New York Times seems confused about why Democrats don’t want to talk about the $2 trillion they spent to ‘save the economy’ (aka, make inflation worse).

It must be because those rascally Republicans are going to pounce, right?

It’s actually because Democrats pushed for far more stimulus than was necessary, pushed it through Congress, and stimulated record inflation.

Guess what? If you give people a bunch of money they didn’t need and they spend that money on things they weren’t otherwise going to buy, prices go up.

No doubt Dems $1.9T 'American Rescue Plan' fueled inflation. So now, Dems are *not* touting it in campaign, NYT reports. Why? Because it has become 'fodder for Republican attacks.' Another reason: It fueled inflation. https://t.co/QpFZFepnGr — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 16, 2022

Before we get into your thoughts on the NYT article, let’s take a moment to remember what Democrats were saying about those stimulus checks they’re not talking about now.

They’re not stimulus checks. They’re survival checks. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 10, 2020

Remember, they were calling them ‘survival checks’.

One time survival checks don't cut it when the bills haven't stopped coming in every month. We need monthly, recurring, $2,000 survival checks. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 3, 2021

Some of them were pushing for $2,000 checks EVERY MONTH. Imagine how quickly these people could wreck the country given half a chance.

Mitch McConnell is standing in the way of relief. We all need to raise our voices to show that a plan for $2,000 survival checks has the support of the American people. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 30, 2020

Warren was smoking the ‘survival checks’ peyote too.

Survival checks now. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 15, 2020

We promised $2,000 survival checks. We must deliver. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 8, 2021

House Dems are working with President Biden to increase direct payment survival checks to $2000. Elections matter. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 22, 2021

Yes, elections matter. 2020 cost us all dearly.

Democrats were very mouthy about ‘stimmy checks’. Now it’s crickets.

“I don’t support $2k survival checks because it might help people get out of debt that our gov’t inaction helped put or keep them in in the first place.” – GOP Congressman https://t.co/BpfuvkKg9h — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2020

Guess who was right, AOC?

I’ve been fighting for monthly $2,000 checks since April.

Millions are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads.

The best thing we can do right now is get cash directly into their hands.https://t.co/cmszK73wDu — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) January 7, 2021

Even super moderate, just like us, common man, and not-at-all-a-big-liberal-phony, Tim Ryan, was pushing for MONTLY $2,000 checks. You might want to steer clear of this guy, Ohio.

Now back to the New York Times story.

Two simple reasons:

1. It made inflation worse.

2. The spending really helped almost nobody. https://t.co/DS0mOONShe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2022

Make sense, everyone?

We’re reasonably sure buying DOGE isn’t necessary for survival.

They misspelled “Democrat spent $2 trillion trying to buy votes.” — Stacey – Radical Federalist (@ScotsFyre) October 17, 2022

Buying votes always ends up costing much more in the long run. This applies to making other people pay for student loans as well.

Yes those Republicans like former Obama Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and writers at Vox keep insisting that the American Rescue plan made inflation worse https://t.co/9Bcl9qbghB pic.twitter.com/V3kt1CsNid — stevemur (@stevemur) October 16, 2022

Oops. From the NYT article: ‘Economists generally agree that the stimulus spending contributed to accelerating inflation, though they disagree on how much.’

Who could have seen that coming? People with a basic understanding of economics, that’s who.