Senate candidates faced off tonight in a much-anticipated debate in Georgia. Some on the Left spent the week lowering the bar for Herschel Walker by comparing him to John Fetterman, the Democrat running for Pennsylvania’s senate seat, who is currently recovering from a stroke and suffering through visible cognitive impairments. The hyenas on The View went so far as to suggest Walker has brain damage. Not a smart strategy.

Our friends over at RedState provided more details on Walker’s debate performance here.

In one particular exchange, Democrat Raphael Warnock rejected the idea that his church was evicting tenants who couldn’t pay rent from an apartment building they own. This has been one of many scandalous accusations exchanged between the two candidates.

Walker called Warnock out on his denial: ‘Do not bear false witness, Senator.’

Walker: "He won't answer that about evicting the people from the church.." Warnock: "We have not evicted those tenets." Walker: "He's now telling you 'I didn't evict anyone.' It is written in the paper!..Senator, you did! It's okay to speak the truth. Do not bear false witness! pic.twitter.com/YxBzjr8XeX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2022

The Free Beacon, who broke the eviction story, highlighted Warnock’s answer on Twitter.

The candidates were referring to the @FreeBeacon's report that revealed Warnock's church, which pays him a $7,417 monthly housing allowance, owns a low-income apartment building that tried to evict residents during COVID—one for just $28.55 in late rent.https://t.co/pIkbMeYEz9 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2022

Free Beacon reporter @AndrewKerrNC, who broke the story, confirms Warnock is lying.https://t.co/x1VqDpX620 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 15, 2022

It sure looks to us like Warnock was lying.

Walker tells Warnock: "Do not bear false witness, senator!" When calling out Warnock for eviction issue.#WarnockWalkerDEBATE — Jeff "The Prophet Jeffiziah" Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) October 14, 2022

That was quite a line, especially when directed at a pastor.

Pastor lying to save his butt. — Bernard (@ClastonB) October 15, 2022

Not a good look, but a pastor who toes the Left’s line on unfettered access to abortion never was a good look.

Side note: There's two things about this. One, the complaint keeps what they are up to in the news, and Warnock pushed for eviction moratoriums during the pandemic. — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) October 15, 2022

The Warnock team would probably love to see this issue go away. We don’t think tonight’s exchange did them any favors.

The “reverend” lies. There are receipts https://t.co/lRy5yHgmnG — Tooty McTooterson (@DCornpop) October 15, 2022

The Free Beacon provided the receipts. ‘I didn’t write the article’, Walker said. Not a bad line at all. LOL.

Yeah, that exchange did not go well for Warnock … at all.

Walker had a far better debate than I could’ve imagined https://t.co/5bVPS4Sszv — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 15, 2022

And that’s why you don’t diminish your opponent’s abilities right before a debate, class.