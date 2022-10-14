Senate candidates faced off tonight in a much-anticipated debate in Georgia. Some on the Left spent the week lowering the bar for Herschel Walker by comparing him to John Fetterman, the Democrat running for Pennsylvania’s senate seat, who is currently recovering from a stroke and suffering through visible cognitive impairments. The hyenas on The View went so far as to suggest Walker has brain damage. Not a smart strategy.

Our friends over at RedState provided more details on Walker’s debate performance here.

In one particular exchange, Democrat Raphael Warnock rejected the idea that his church was evicting tenants who couldn’t pay rent from an apartment building they own. This has been one of many scandalous accusations exchanged between the two candidates.

Walker called Warnock out on his denial: ‘Do not bear false witness, Senator.’

The Free Beacon, who broke the eviction story, highlighted Warnock’s answer on Twitter.

It sure looks to us like Warnock was lying.

That was quite a line, especially when directed at a pastor.

Not a good look, but a pastor who toes the Left’s line on unfettered access to abortion never was a good look.

The Warnock team would probably love to see this issue go away. We don’t think tonight’s exchange did them any favors.

The Free Beacon provided the receipts. ‘I didn’t write the article’, Walker said. Not a bad line at all. LOL.

Yeah, that exchange did not go well for Warnock … at all.

And that’s why you don’t diminish your opponent’s abilities right before a debate, class.

