What started with Charlie Sykes lamenting that likely retiring Senator Ben Sasse was not NeverTrumpy enough, culminated in ‘historian’ Dr. Glenda Gilmore making herself look rather foolish.

Rumor is that Sasse will step down, leaving four years left in his term, to become the president of the University of Florida. Sykes, who was very, very disappointed in Sasse’s failure to succumb fully to Trump Derangement Syndrome, says Sasse’s real test to earn Charlie’s approval will be whether he takes on Ron DeSantis in Florida.

(NeverDeSantis does not flow nearly as well, but it’s coming.)

Sherrilyn Ifill then weighed in to dump on Sasse, besmirching the university he was president of, simping for China, and revealing that the Merrick Garland wounds are still fresh.

Enter the heroine of our story: Dr. Glenda Gilmore.

It’s Twitter. People step on rakes all the time. It happens to the best of us.

This rake was decorated in a glowing pink neon sign that read ‘Don’t step here, Glenda!’

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Dr. Gilmore, report to the burn unit. Dr. Gilmore to the burn unit.’

This was one of the more severe self-inflicted burns we’ve witnessed in some time.

It’s not a good look. Students generally assume their professors have their best interests in mind (naïve, we know).

There’s Dr. Gilmore’s real problem. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it.

Predicted effect confirmed.

You know you’ve messed up when you get this response from Guy Benson. LOL.

She may be, eventually, if she keeps dissing on former students.

Just reading between the lines, it appears he’s questioning Dr. Gilmore’s sincerity.

Ha! Dangling modifiers have entered the chat! The gloves are officially off!

(Please talk amongst yourselves for a moment. This editor is processing internal conflict.)

Things weren’t going well for Glenda. They were about to get decidedly worse.

She didn’t remember she was on Sasse’s dissertation committee in 2017! Five years later and she suddenly recalls that he was a great big dummy. Yikes.

Not keen, Glenda. Not keen at all.

