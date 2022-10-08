What started with Charlie Sykes lamenting that likely retiring Senator Ben Sasse was not NeverTrumpy enough, culminated in ‘historian’ Dr. Glenda Gilmore making herself look rather foolish.

Rumor is that Sasse will step down, leaving four years left in his term, to become the president of the University of Florida. Sykes, who was very, very disappointed in Sasse’s failure to succumb fully to Trump Derangement Syndrome, says Sasse’s real test to earn Charlie’s approval will be whether he takes on Ron DeSantis in Florida.

(NeverDeSantis does not flow nearly as well, but it’s coming.)

Sherrilyn Ifill then weighed in to dump on Sasse, besmirching the university he was president of, simping for China, and revealing that the Merrick Garland wounds are still fresh.

Enter the heroine of our story: Dr. Glenda Gilmore.

As a member of his dissertation committee, "keen" is not the word that comes to mind. https://t.co/t2VbMz3raM — Dr. Glenda Gilmore (@GilmoreGlenda) October 7, 2022

It’s Twitter. People step on rakes all the time. It happens to the best of us.

This rake was decorated in a glowing pink neon sign that read ‘Don’t step here, Glenda!’

Nevertheless, she persisted.

"That dissertation that I passed and that won two different dissertation prizes at Yale that year was bad, actually" isn't a reflection on Sasse. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 8, 2022

‘Dr. Gilmore, report to the burn unit. Dr. Gilmore to the burn unit.’

This was one of the more severe self-inflicted burns we’ve witnessed in some time.

Dr. Gilmore, why do you think it’s appropriate to mock in public a former student for a dissertation that you advised and approved? — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) October 8, 2022

It’s not a good look. Students generally assume their professors have their best interests in mind (naïve, we know).

I’m sure this is a totally objective assessment and has nothing to do with your disagreement with unrelated political positions he took more than a decade later — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 8, 2022

There’s Dr. Gilmore’s real problem. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it.

Yikes! Having been on a dissertation committee myself, it would never occur to me to publicly defame my former student if for no other reason than it would make me look petty, disloyal, hypocritcal, and unprofessional. — Linda Mittermaier (@lmitterm) October 8, 2022

Predicted effect confirmed.

quasi-anonymous Connecticut wine mom weighs in for the twitter likes — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 8, 2022

You know you’ve messed up when you get this response from Guy Benson. LOL.

Classless — Chaim Katz (@ChaimKatz7) October 8, 2022

She may be, eventually, if she keeps dissing on former students.

Sasse’s dissertation won the George Washington Eggleston award at Yale “for the best essay on American history completed by a resident student during the current academic year.” I’ve read it, it’s very good, and Gilmore here is a being a dishonest crank. https://t.co/Zx1GfZb2b3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 8, 2022

Just reading between the lines, it appears he’s questioning Dr. Gilmore’s sincerity.

As a member of his dissertation committee, she should avoid dangling modifiers. https://t.co/vYva1xvhsj — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 8, 2022

Ha! Dangling modifiers have entered the chat! The gloves are officially off!

A lot of people have decided that either there is no reputational hit to acting like a hormonal tween on Twitter or that the hit is worth it to attempt lame dunks on political opponents. https://t.co/o3gmkeIE1P — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 8, 2022

(Please talk amongst yourselves for a moment. This editor is processing internal conflict.)

Things weren’t going well for Glenda. They were about to get decidedly worse.

You didn’t even remember that you were on it, lady. https://t.co/WRCFk1Sv9U pic.twitter.com/i5DESO6u0N — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 8, 2022

She didn’t remember she was on Sasse’s dissertation committee in 2017! Five years later and she suddenly recalls that he was a great big dummy. Yikes.

Sasse’s dissertation got magically worse the night he won a U.S. Senate seat for the Republican Party. This is how academia works now. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 8, 2022

Not keen, Glenda. Not keen at all.