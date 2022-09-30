CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski (a.k.a., KFILE) and Em Steck authored a piece with the tagline ‘GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent’s ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer’. Sounds pretty shocking, eh? Kent agreed to an interview with a Nazi sympathizer? That’s bad.

Not quite.

GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer https://t.co/mJosYUSY3t — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 30, 2022

True to form, CNN is engaging in a game of deception, and Twitter users called them out.

This is why no one trusts you or your network, Andrew. It took 5 paragraphs to get to the part where it explains that this "interview" was by a random guy accosting Kent on the street and asking him questions. It's almost as if you want an even smaller audience than you have now. https://t.co/fLuDRnIyuJ — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) September 30, 2022

The random guy in question is apparently named Greyson Arnold and also appeared in a selfie with Joe Kent prior to this ad-hoc street interview. This fits the typical guilt-by-association liberal media tactic. Some random loser takes a selfie or speaks with a Republican politician. The gotcha media finds out the loser has vile racist views, demands the GOP politician disavow the views they do not hold, and declare them guilty anyway.

If Andrew Kaczynski is genuinely concerned about someone appearing side by side with a Nazi, perhaps he would care to ask Jake Tapper about it. https://t.co/h3b15XLMMm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2022

Twitter does not forget.

Don’t you work for CNN? pic.twitter.com/ltkZcQxff9 — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) September 30, 2022

Ouch. Looks like CNN has ties to white nationalists and Nazi sympathizers.

In case you don’t know, that’s Jake Tapper interviewing white nationalist, Richard Spencer, a nobody who was made famous by the media in the 2016 election cycle to set up the exact same guilt-by-association game with Trump that Kaczynski is playing here with Joe Kent. Our wonderful left wing news media gave this racist loser a platform so they could use him to smear Trump. He organized the famous rally in Charlottesville and later went on to vote for Joe Biden in 2020.

Dude, this is so pathetic. Your argument really is that because a random guy came up to Joe Kent on the street and asked him questions that he has "ties" to white nationalists? Quite a lame attempt to knock down a candidate leading in the polls. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2022

CNN gonna CNN.

Really desperate for clicks, Andrew? — Julio N. Rausseo (@JNReports) September 30, 2022

Clicks … and misinforming those who only read the headline or first four paragraphs.

It’s time for Andrew to do a very serious article about President Biden’s ties to the KKK.

Ok, it’s not exactly the same. Joe Biden knew Robert Byrd was a former Klan member. Yikes.

So…you have "ties to" anyone who comes up to you on the street and asks you questions? Hope you stretched first before that reach, wouldn't want to see you pull a hammy…🤡 https://t.co/9U2y1cvtKG — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) September 30, 2022

We’d say he stretched the truth, but the truth was nowhere to be found.

Have you no shame? This crap is why 99% of good people consider "journalists" to be scumbags. — William Keane (@largebill68) September 30, 2022

They really have done it to themselves.

.@KFILE if you have questions, come on out to a town hall & ask. I’m all over WA-03 answering any & all questions daily – https://t.co/mXkckvupIR https://t.co/8bsvXdtCw4 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) September 30, 2022

The day after KFILE came to the town hall and asked questions, his next big scoop could be: ‘GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent’s ties to shoddy journalism’.

Democrat Activist @cnn's @KFILE are trying to smear war hero @joekent16jan19 as a "white nationalist" because he…. talked to a stranger on the sidewalk. Their email and our response. Will they investigate @MGPforCongress for providing materiel support for ANTIFA? Nah…. pic.twitter.com/Qj0nMSB1Ul — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 30, 2022

This response is adequate to make this a non-story, but spreading truth was not really Kaczynski and Steck’s intent when they published this smear piece, was it?