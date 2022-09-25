Chief meteorologist, Chris Gloninger, shared a video of ‘impressive wave energy’ as evidence of the ‘climate emergency’, complete with hashtags.

Yes, hurricanes cause wave activity which can cause beach erosion, but the attempt to tie a common event (which hasn’t been all that common this year) to climate change was a bit much for Twitter users.

Just east from my earlier video (this is in East Hampton). Impressive wave energy from #Fiona. Look left at waves eating away at dunes. Rising sea level brought on by #ClimateEmergency making matters worse. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/QMB8hAs5Ux — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) September 23, 2022

Let the fun begin, shall we?

Dear God those poor people have no clue. RUN!!!! — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 25, 2022

We probably need to start a hashtag campaign and create a Twibbon so people can show support for those caught in the wake of the devastating Hamptons Disaster of 2022.

Congrats. You discovered waves. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2022

We honestly wouldn’t even break out our boogie board for those.

Mother of God. I can't believe there's ocean at the beach. When will people start taking climate change seriously? We need to act now to return beaches to their oceanless state. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 25, 2022

#IStandWithSand

Us too, man. Us too.

Have you considered calming down? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 25, 2022

The waves are calmer than Chris.

The height of ignorance. 1) Has not been hit in 32 years, averaged 1 every 7 in previous 53. 2). Hurricanes have been causing this forever. My gosh how do these people even have the gall to say this krap. Thats what it is. Krap https://t.co/nxTIewfTWl — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 25, 2022

It’s not a party until we have dueling meteorologists! Our money’s on Bastardi.

Yeah man, everyone looks super panicked. https://t.co/ao9Tr6j7Jh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2022

Don’t let their casual strolling fool you.

There’s been zero hurricanes so far this year. Overall, the season will be one of the meekest in decades. But this dude gets a video of a wave and it’s suddenly a “climate emergency” again. And no, that’s not caused by the fraction of an inch of sea level rise. https://t.co/FX8bRd41UB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2022

Everything is a climate emergency!

The world needs more problem solvers.

Chris that’s a wave — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 25, 2022

Unimpressive blue waves seem to be a trend lately.