The recent claims that the overturning of Roe V Wade was going to rekindle a Democrat Blue Wave in ‘Roevember’ appear to have been highly overhyped, according to a new ABC News/WaPo poll.

The poll shows Biden at a 39% job approval rating just over a month out from November’s midterm elections.

New ABC News/WaPo poll shows President Biden's job approval at 39%. 22% strongly approve while 41% strongly disapprove. (Thread) — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 25, 2022

It gets worse for Team Blue when you look closer.

Biden's approval on the economy hits an all-time low (in this poll) of 36%. A substantial majority of Americans (57%) disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 25, 2022

57% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, but people who are feeding their incomes into gas and groceries are definitely going to go vote for Democrats over Republicans because they can now have a say on abortion laws in their states. Yeah, we’re not buying it either.

Which Party do you trust more on:

Economy: GOP+117

Abortion: Dems+17

Crime: GOP+22

Education: Dems+1

Climate: Dems+21

Immigration: GOP+1

Inflation: GOP+18 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 25, 2022

About the largest consensus I've ever seen in any poll, 93%, say the are upset or concerned about inflation — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 25, 2022

Dems do better on squishy feel-good MeGoodPersonToo™ ideas. The GOP is crushing them on things that will be tangibly affecting their lives when they enter the voting booth.

GOP+17 on the economy and GOP+18 on inflation with 93% saying they are upset or concerned about inflation. Wait … what’s that we hear? Do you hear it too?

ABC/WP POLL: Do you Approve or Disapprove of President Biden? Overall 39/55

Dem: 86/8

GOP: 9/88

Indie: 30/59

Men: 37/56

Women: 42/49

White,College: 47/49

White,Non-college: 25/66

Black: 62/28

Hispanic: 45/47

18-39: 33/54

40-64: 42/52 908 RV | 09/18-21 https://t.co/2K6UNbkwqr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 25, 2022

These numbers are just not good across-the-board for Democrats. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

So you’re telling me that Democrats’ obsession with abortion isn’t going to deliver them the mid-terms? Well, I’ll be. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2022

It seems they may be Roe, Roe, Roeing their votes through a deep trough in their imaginary Blue Wave.

Wait, it gets worse (better).

BREAKING: Just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Pres. Biden for the 2024 nomination, new @ABC News/WaPo poll finds. 56% want the party to pick someone else. Read more: https://t.co/D5uWcuMGIb — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2022

Biden’s own voters don’t want him anymore. Yes, things are really looking up for Dems, Republicans are in trouble, they may just keep the House after all … HAHAHAHAHAHA!

JUST IN: 64% of Americans oppose the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, including 53% who strongly oppose it, per new @ABC News/WaPo poll — and the public trusts Democrats over Republicans to handle abortion by a wide 20 points. https://t.co/Jw5WsW2xwE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 25, 2022

We have to admire the attempt to salvage some hope from this poll. ‘This is fine.’ LOL.

Honestly, I encourage Democrats to dismiss that ABC/WaPo poll. Keep huffing the hopium. It's going to make election night all the more fun. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2022

We second this.

Here's what the election analyst bros want you to believe: That a crashing stock market, high inflation/interest rates, high Biden disapproval, and a GOP turnout advantage…will not matter. That the electorate will still be D+2-4. Believe that at your own risk. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2022

Listen to Bonchie. Bonchie is wise.