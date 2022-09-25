The recent claims that the overturning of Roe V Wade was going to rekindle a Democrat Blue Wave in ‘Roevember’ appear to have been highly overhyped, according to a new ABC News/WaPo poll.

The poll shows Biden at a 39% job approval rating just over a month out from November’s midterm elections.

It gets worse for Team Blue when you look closer.

57% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, but people who are feeding their incomes into gas and groceries are definitely going to go vote for Democrats over Republicans because they can now have a say on abortion laws in their states. Yeah, we’re not buying it either.

Trending

Dems do better on squishy feel-good MeGoodPersonToo™ ideas. The GOP is crushing them on things that will be tangibly affecting their lives when they enter the voting booth.

GOP+17 on the economy and GOP+18 on inflation with 93% saying they are upset or concerned about inflation. Wait … what’s that we hear? Do you hear it too?

Dancing pallbearers / coffin dance meme

These numbers are just not good across-the-board for Democrats. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

It seems they may be Roe, Roe, Roeing their votes through a deep trough in their imaginary Blue Wave.

Wait, it gets worse (better).

Biden’s own voters don’t want him anymore. Yes, things are really looking up for Dems, Republicans are in trouble, they may just keep the House after all … HAHAHAHAHAHA!

We have to admire the attempt to salvage some hope from this poll. ‘This is fine.’ LOL.

This is fine meme in response to picking out the hopeful numbers from the poll

We second this.

Listen to Bonchie. Bonchie is wise.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 39%ABC NewsBidenblue wavepollRoevemberwapo