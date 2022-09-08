One might think retired Democrat water carrier, Dan Rather, would authenticate his claim of an ‘unusual weather event’ in California before tweeting, but Rather chose to forge ahead.

Rather’s intent was clear – to shill for Democrats – which has become his primary hobby in retirement. Clearly, he didn’t miss his calling as a weather man.

Dan Rather’s comparison between the recent California heat wave and the 2021 Texas snowstorm is best described by Dan Rather:

‘Shakier than cafeteria Jell-O.’

There was an unusual weather event in California and Governor Newsom asked residents to pitch in during a moment of crisis. People responded for the good of the community. The crisis passed with the electricity still on. Is a better model what we experienced in Texas? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 8, 2022

The glaring problem with Rather’s comparison is that high temperatures in California are not unusual, especially in comparison to massive ice storms in Texas. California typically averages a couple days of triple-digit temperatures in summer, but heat waves also occur at a greater frequency than statewide Texas snow disasters.

Is the California model for not-so-unusual weather events better than the Texas model for very rare weather events? Again, we’ll ask Dan Rather for the answer:

‘If a frog had side pockets, he’d carry a handgun.’

Twitter users were quick to pick up on the disconnect.

I lived through years of rolling blackouts in California. Celebrating one or two days and comparing to once in a 1/4 century event in TX is just dishonest and misleading. https://t.co/UHrLYaSulR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 8, 2022

Bingo.

The cold snap that caused Texas’ meltdown was very unusual; a heatwave in CA is not. You can continually ask citizens to suffer, or you could fix the problem. CA hasn’t fixed anything. They’ve had unresolved grid problems going back to at least Gray Davis. https://t.co/RqjfZqR110 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 8, 2022

Good point. California experienced rolling blackouts just two years ago, using the same ‘plan’ Dan Rather praises here.

In an effort to prevent or limit power outages during this heat wave, the California #ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for today – Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more: https://t.co/U5yYGRfQjT pic.twitter.com/mJCmqLPHnq — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 17, 2020

Yes, that’s August of 2020. Great plan, Governor Newsom!

Summer is now an unusual weather event in a desert. https://t.co/QUDJKU02vP — Heather In The Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) September 8, 2022

Heh.

Rx Because Newsom wrote the email request in New Times Roman maybe, Dan? https://t.co/wt5FvAbvqK — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 8, 2022

Oof! The Gormogons are out there killian’ it. (See what we did there?)

Summer now identifies as "an unusual weather event." https://t.co/MYDjfKEeH5 — 🌱Christie 🌱 (@Christieann223) September 8, 2022

HAHAHA!

The hallmark of a true journalist is the ability to brush aside decades of bad decisions and foolish fantasies and focus on the events of one day. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) September 8, 2022

That tweet was ‘hotter than asphalt in Del Rio’ (Dan Rather, again).

I live in California. This statement is a lie. We’ve had rolling black outs, people are angry. Our Brilliant Governor announced mandatory 30% EV’s new cars by 2026 and 100% by 2035. In the middle of this nightmare. We’ve outgrown our power grids and he has no plan. — Marcy (@PixanneMarcy) September 8, 2022

Well, that should make everything better. The situation in California ‘would give an aspirin a headache’ (we think you know who said that by now).

Normal September weather is a crisis? GFY https://t.co/f7xxTNZWk3 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 8, 2022

Hang in there and stay safe, California!

‘Courage.’ – Dan Rather