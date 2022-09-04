Martha Raddatz, on ABC’s ‘This Week with Former Clinton Staffers‘ had the audacity to suggest that President Biden’s recent ‘Darth Brandon’ speech was exactly what he intended it to be. Apparently, it became immediately clear to the Biden White House that this was a mistake because it’s been ‘cleanup on aisle 46’ ever since.

Raddatz’s guest, Keisha Lance Bottoms, saw ‘words of encouragement’ and ‘optimism’ in Biden’s speech. According to Bottoms, he ‘was calling out to all of us’.

‘All of us?’ Raddatz interjected. ‘He wasn’t calling out to the MAGA supporters’, who he called ‘a threat to democracy’.

during interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, Martha Raddatz suggests Biden engaged in hate speech during his primetime address pic.twitter.com/0BCVKzswmO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2022

Raddatz was, of course, stating the plain truth, but liberals were not going to take this non-lying, lying down.

What is wrong with you .@MarthaRaddatz? Do you seriously want to live in a white nationalist Christofascist anti-LGBTQ, sexist dictatorship? If so, just admit it on-air so we understand you clearly. — maraleia (@maraleia) September 4, 2022

This is one of those times when a picture is worth a thousand words:

Does Martha Raddatz think that Churchill also engaged in hate-speech regarding the original Nazis? — The Lone Apple🍎🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@The_Lone_Apple) September 4, 2022

… ‘the Original Nazis’ means ‘the Nazis that actually existed’, in case you were wondering.

Martha Raddatz if this were 1939: Why are you being so mean to the Nazis? Martha Raddatz if this were 1861: Why are you being so mean to the confederates? https://t.co/DzOdulq3oF — SayMaySmith (@saymaysmith) September 4, 2022

We’re sorry, but if you can’t distinguish between GOP voters and Nazis or Democrats of the 1860s, you’re either being dishonest or missing some gray matter.

It appears that Martha Raddatz does not tweet often, so this exchange resulted in one of Twitter’s most hilarious phenomena: Rage replies to a completely unrelated tweet. lol.

Here’s Raddatz highlighting a truly American story of a former Afghan interpreter making a new life for his family in America. This retweet was not sacred ground for the Biden spittle spewers.

So proud of this family. https://t.co/ZhE81L8Vpi — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) August 28, 2022

Just saw your interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms and it’s time for you to step down. You are a disgrace to journalism. — Jojo Royal (@jojotheroyal) September 4, 2022

That’s right, asking questions about a president giving a controversial speech is a disgrace to journalism. Looks like an attack on the press.

Jim Acosta is conspicuously absent.

You are a pathetic joke. Why are you pro-fascist? Have to wonder if you have been cheerleading the Nazis in the 1930’s. Go work for Fox News where you belong. You don’t belong at any REAL news organization. — MGoCoder (@MGoCoder) September 4, 2022

Perfectly sane response. LOL. If you’re wondering what effect Biden’s unity speech, full of words of encouragement and optimism, had, you don’t need to look much further than these replies. These folks have been convinced the Smiths across the street are Nazis because they had a Trump bumper sticker in 2020.

Great job, President Biden.

Martha Raddatz…you are now such an apologist for GOP led violent insurrection against the United States it's reasonable to ask: Where were you on Jan 6th? — Eric A (@culdesacfan) September 4, 2022

BREAKING: New video has emerged of ABC’s Martha Raddatz, running through the Capitol building, shirtless and wearing a buffalo horn headdress, on January 6th. Audio of the newly released video purportedly quotes Raddatz as screaming ‘This is MAGA country!’

Well, Helloooooo, angry lady!

Raddatz is simply joining Chris Licht’s CNN and Chuck Todd’s NBC in enabling the Fourth Reich in the name of “journalistic balance.” MSNBC could own the Nazi opposition if they had the wisdom to take a firm stand against ALL Republicans. (Hire back Keith Olbermann!). @RJonesNews https://t.co/v0yIwj74Kv — 🕉Stevie Van Zandt☮️ (@StevieVanZandt) September 4, 2022

Hire. Back. Keith. Olbermann. You’re laughing, right? We’re laughing!

Remember when Trump attacking the press was a threat to democracy? We do. Well, it’s all the rage these days on the left. Liberals even called for a boycott of CNN this past week.

The best part of all this is many on the left fully inhaled Biden’s extreme rhetoric about American citizens being a threat to democracy, but he’s busy trying to walk it back. Just today, he’s reduced his initial claims down to “MAGA proposals”, whatever that is.

MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

What a week! Just to recap where things stand: Biden gave a wonderful, inspiring unity speech. So much so that liberals have labeled Martha Raddatz of ABC a Nazi enabler.