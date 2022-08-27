Remember mean tweets? Those democracy-shattering textual tidbits like, ‘Frankly, he doesn’t have a very good brain. Probably the worst in history, if I’m being honest.’

Thankfully, we’ve reached the nirvana of political decorum, led by unifier Joe Biden, the semi-coherent President of the United States, who now refers to his political opponents as ‘semi-fascist’, and the White House Press Secretary backs him up. They were given the chance to excuse it as being a bit over-the-top, but nope, it was the right word in his ‘powerful’ speech.

Sure, the real power behind actual fascist movements is suppression of opposition, centralized big-government control of society and the economy, and an assault on individualism – you know, the chief aim of every Democrat policy position, but Republicans are fascists. Ok, ‘semi-fascist’, which is what you say when you want to call people fascists but are too cowardly to do it.

KJP: "What MAGA Republicans have done…You look at the definition of fascism and you think about what they're doing in attacking our democracy, what they're doing in taking away our freedoms, taking away our rights, our voting rights. That is what that is." pic.twitter.com/pqQMYANMi5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2022

We all know what we do with actual fascists, right? They’re wading into dangerous waters.

Can @PressSec provide me with one concrete example of anyone whose voting rights were taken away by “MAGA” Republicans? Turnout in the GA primaries, after the new voting law passed, was higher than in 2020. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 26, 2022

Wow, I would love her to show us what she’s talking about. A statement such as this must be backed up by factual evidence of such occurrences. — Katie French (@KatieFrenchOES) August 26, 2022

That’s the point of absurd slander. You don’t have to back it up with facts if the lemmings believe it.

"You look at the definition of fascism" "Fascism is right wing", and that's where they stop. A closer definition of fascism removes the right/left and leaves the actions The Neo-Socialists (including AntiFa) are far more fascist in practice than the GOP or "MAGA Republicans" — Trevor Majors (@Trevor_Majors) August 26, 2022

What he said.

Amazing projection — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2022

We all see it. Karine Jean-Pierre and Dim Brandon are using the bully pulpit of the President of the United States to suppress political opposition by comparing them to the worst monsters in history. It’s shameful.

She rivals Baghdad Bob. — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) August 27, 2022

Baghdad Bob … ‘Everything is fine! <explosion sound>’. Good times. lol.

You just stole 300 billion dollars from us and you’re calling us fascists!!!!!!🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Finger Lakes Numisismatics (@BuyCoinsAtFLN) August 27, 2022

By pure executive fiat, circumventing the People’s representatives. Seems a little fascist-y. Needs a few more clowns, frankly.

GorT: They have redefined words so much that they don't even know that some actions by the Biden-Harris administration meet the dictionary definition of "facism" https://t.co/RG6gM7s3Vd — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 27, 2022

Pretty sure Orwell wrote something about this.

If this is what they believe—and they do—how do they allow “fascists” and “attackers of our democracy” to vote at all? Do you understand that this is where it’s going? https://t.co/7ndezQC9HQ — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 27, 2022

They’re not the good guys here.

The White House is now officially calling all Republican voters fascists. They will regret this. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 27, 2022

I’m afraid we all will.

