Jen Psaki circles back to pitching propaganda on the television, accepts new position with the media

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t stay out of the propaganda pitching spotlight for long. Jen has announced that she has taken a position with NBCUniversal, circling back to TV.

First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV. pic.twitter.com/c9xdf4DWjj — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 12, 2022

Wait, Jen Psaki on TV? Something about this all seems so… familiar.

LOL same as the old job. https://t.co/svtgcUx01V — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 12, 2022

So you still work for Government propaganda. Got it. — Southern Gatorz 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) September 12, 2022

You might be wondering if Jen Psaki has ever not worked for the media in some capacity. It seems like such a natural fit to have Ms Psaki on spewing talking points that appeal to viewers of a particular political persuasion.

Wait, you haven't been working for them for the last 2+ years already?!? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 12, 2022

What can we expect from Jen Psaki in her new role? Possibly not unbiased journalistic integrity, based on her previous work experience.

Here comes more lies. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 12, 2022

Must be a relief to be in a job where you can more shamelessly spin for Democrats. https://t.co/BtJuRoDvH3 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 13, 2022

It’s not at all surprising that a media giant would hires someone with a face as familiar as Jen Psaki’s. Approximately only half of the nation will be alienated and turned off by bringing on Biden’s former mouth piece.

So, just what we need @NBC: Another 'White House talking points directly to mainstream television' pipeline. Way to build trust with the American audience.https://t.co/GgUcQbfTWP — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 13, 2022

“News” organizations may have a specific preference when it comes to post-political position punditry, is there a notable trend? We have theories about what is going on here that wouldn’t shock anyone if true.

Democrat Admin staffers always get jobs in Big Media. Stephanopoulos, Psaki,-both press secretaries. Dick Morris, and I'm sure more. Do republican staffers get these sweet deals? And is anyone concerned at all that a Democrat operative is now employed by NBC? https://t.co/Hgb6HzFhE5 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 12, 2022

No big changes anticipated for the Television return of Jen Psaki. Some Democrats seem genuinely excited to have her on the air telling them what they want to hear. Most Republicans aren’t likely to stomach more than a few moments of MSNBC anyway. Jen Psaki will get paid to say all of the things that that feed the progressive narrative of the day. Then we will all just circle right back and do it again with the next talk point, the next administration, and the next partisan mouthpiece.

