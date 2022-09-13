Jen Psaki circles back to pitching propaganda on the television, accepts new position with the media

Posted at 12:19 am on September 13, 2022 by FoundersGirl

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t stay out of the propaganda pitching spotlight for long. Jen has announced that she has taken a position with NBCUniversal, circling back to TV.

Wait, Jen Psaki on TV? Something about this all seems so… familiar.

You might be wondering if Jen Psaki has ever not worked for the media in some capacity.  It seems like such a natural fit to have Ms Psaki on spewing talking points that appeal to viewers of a particular political persuasion.

What can we expect from Jen Psaki in her new role? Possibly not unbiased journalistic integrity,  based on her previous work experience.

It’s not at all surprising that a media giant would hires someone with a face as familiar as Jen Psaki’s.  Approximately only half of the nation will be alienated and turned off by bringing on Biden’s former mouth piece.

“News” organizations may have a specific preference when it comes to post-political position punditry, is there a notable trend? We have theories about what is going on here that wouldn’t shock anyone if true.

No big changes anticipated for the Television return of Jen Psaki. Some Democrats seem genuinely excited to have her on the air telling them what they want to hear. Most Republicans aren’t likely to stomach more than a few moments of MSNBC anyway. Jen Psaki will get paid to say all of the things that that feed the progressive narrative of the day. Then we will all just circle right back and do it again with the next talk point, the next administration, and the next partisan mouthpiece.

