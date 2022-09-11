Does remembering 9/11, that day 21 years ago that temporarily united Americans through the bond of tragedy still give you chills? The events of 9/11 brought to light the vulnerability of a great and powerful nation, something current generations had not really experienced. Not on our soil, not within the safety of our borders. Every time the anniversary of 9/11 comes around, stirring memories and thoughtful expressions are shared, making sure that we never forget.

To all our brothers and sisters who answered the call and are still with us today… To our brothers and sisters that gave the ultimate sacrifice… To the citizens killed in the attacks and their families… We Remember. 9/11 pic.twitter.com/OdYcnV6f6l — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) September 11, 2022

There is meaning in recalling the absolutely tragic state of that fateful day. We must recognize the extremity and the danger of actual terrorism.

Never forget those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/LbAUbq7XOh — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 11, 2022

‘They began jumping not long after the first plane hit the North Tower, not long after the fire started. They kept jumping until the tower fell. They jumped to escape the smoke and the fire…they jumped just to breathe once more before they died.’ https://t.co/uDCYz7unYP — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 11, 2022

The heroic actions of first responders serves as a reminder of the goodness and strength that we are capable of in the midst of chaos and tragedy. There are people among us who are willing and able to rise in the face of adversity and protect others without regard for their own safety. Heroes were brought to light that day.

I am not big on doing tributes and memorials but 9/11 is a day I will never forget. We should never trivialize this event. #NeverForget the people who died that day and those who sacrificed their well-being to save as many lives as possible. God bless the USA. pic.twitter.com/pppKaIjBdU — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) September 11, 2022

On the evening of September 11, 2001, Thomas E. Franklin took a photograph of three firefighters, George Johnson, Dan McWilliams and Billy Eisengrein, raising the American flag at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan #911NeverForget pic.twitter.com/5X9ACb8D8n — Boston Radio Watch® (@bostonradio) September 11, 2022

Like it was yesterday pic.twitter.com/YhAmhjkKVi — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 11, 2022

Firefighter Mural in #NewYork as a tribute to 9/11 Remember 9/11 pic.twitter.com/RUrJreCQQe — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) September 10, 2022

The day after 9/11, we were one nation. If for only a moment, on 9/12 we were united in our grief, our outrage, and determination to rebuild – together as Americans.

Honorable Dr. Biden Ma’am, When Americans lend a hand to one another, nothing is impossible. This is not about what happened on 9/11. This is about what happened on 9/12. May the victims Rest In Peace🕊🙏 — Manu Gupta🌏 (@mgupt108) September 11, 2022

We must never forget that simply being Americans gives us a foundation for unity and strength as a nation. An idealist might say that on this day, no matter how divided we have become, we are all incredibly fortunate to be Americans.

If ever there is a day to set aside political differences and unite as a nation, it is 9/11. A day to remember the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and how quickly they can be revoked. A day to remember that if there is going to be a country that represents liberty and opportunity for future generations, it is up to us to rebuild on what remains of the foundation that defined this great nation.

