Does remembering 9/11, that day 21 years ago that temporarily united Americans through the bond of tragedy still give you chills? The events of 9/11 brought to light the vulnerability of a great and powerful nation, something current generations had not really experienced. Not on our soil, not within the safety of our borders. Every time the anniversary of 9/11 comes around, stirring memories and thoughtful expressions are shared, making sure that we never forget.

There is meaning in recalling the absolutely tragic state of that fateful day.  We must recognize the extremity and the danger of actual terrorism.

The heroic actions of first responders serves as a reminder of the goodness and strength that we are capable of in the midst of chaos and tragedy. There are people among us who are willing and able to rise in the face of adversity and protect others without regard for their own safety. Heroes were brought to light that day.

The day after 9/11, we were one nation. If for only a moment, on 9/12 we were united in our grief, our outrage, and determination to rebuild – together as Americans.

We must never forget that simply being Americans gives us a foundation for unity and strength as a nation. An idealist might say that on this day, no matter how divided we have become, we are all incredibly fortunate to be Americans.

If ever there is a day to set aside political differences and unite as a nation, it is 9/11. A day to remember the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and how quickly they can be revoked.  A day to remember that if there is going to be a country that represents liberty and opportunity for future generations, it is up to us to rebuild on what remains of the foundation that defined this great nation.

