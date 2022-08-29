Music artist, Lizzo, gave a passionate speech when she accepted “Video for Good” at the Video Music Awards. Lizzo gratefully thanked fans and went on to say that when they vote for artists they vote to change laws that are oppressing Lizzo and her ilk. It sounded so noble, so progressive, but what did it mean?

Lizzo while accepting the Video for Good award at the #VMAs: “Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country … When you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.” pic.twitter.com/19UpJv3rkD — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2022

Lizzo is a huge celebrity and is on the receiving end of a whole lot of fame and financial success, which is not especially common among the oppressed.

Because a successful black woman on TV accepting an award and speaking her mind is the epitome of oppression. — Dr Luthor+ 🇺🇸☕️🧙‍♂️🎮 (@thefubrothers) August 29, 2022

I like Lizzo but I got to say , I don’t think anyone in that crowd is oppressed nor any celebrity in there either. — Cheyenne 🇺🇸 (@samm_orn) August 29, 2022

Whaling about oppression may not be the best approach for winning over any new Lizzo fans. Virtue signaling in the spotlight with all of the political feels is pretty much an invitation to be mocked and criticized.

I've heard of Lizzo, but haven't seen her before. Think I'm gonna do that chain from the earring to the nosering deal. It's a good look. https://t.co/z1IW9N0lic — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 29, 2022

Nose to ear chain could really catch on as the new look of oppression. There are, of course, adoring and loyal fans who are there to cheer on Lizzo and the like regardless of what comes out of their mouths.

We live in a world where celebrities who live a life of luxury the majority will never know preach about being oppressed and people actually cheer as though it's real. — Text to Harm (@Scratch_Point_Z) August 29, 2022

Early indicators suggest the ratio of responses are largely from unwoke folk who have questions about Lizzo’s gigantic assertions regarding current laws and oppression.

Lizzo has a net worth of 12 million dollars and is a media darling, whose immense girth keeps getting worshiped undoubtedly leading to kids everywhere living unhealthy lifestyles. Lizzo is not oppressed and is in fact actively causing harm. https://t.co/I2JcpsQhSz — TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) August 29, 2022

Several helpful commentators tried to determine what oppression Lizzo must be referring to. If she says she’s oppressed, it must be so!

If anybody on earth can tell me what US law is oppressing Lizzo right now, I’ll appreciate it. — LADacted ◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️ ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) August 29, 2022

Not a US law…the Law of Gravity on the other hand is as oppressive as a MFer — 80% bot (@danielwwelsh) August 29, 2022

That outfit is oppressing her — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 29, 2022

A lot of theories circulating, but no one knows for sure what oppression Lizzo is facing in her high profile, enormous celebrity role. The important thing is that an influential cultural figure has asked fans to vote and change unspecified laws. Lizzo fans are likely flocking to register themselves to vote to end that big old nasty oppression; sometimes it takes a celebrity to get people interested in voting for things they know nothing about. Imagine the pride of o-pressing an “I voted” sticker to your shirt in the name of Lizzo, can someone say massive virtue signaling selfie opportunity?

