If you are a National Democratic Committee member residing in Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis has been leading with bold conservative policies, you might try to throw a wrench in something like a rally. You might even be tempted to brag about your anti DeSantis banner efforts on Twitter.

Ron DeSantis is doing a rally in Miami today and we are flying a banner over the city that says DESANTIS IS A FASCIST. This is how you treat wannabe authoritarians like DeSantis. You ridicule and mock them. pic.twitter.com/YIf1BFdiKa — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) August 21, 2022

Somebody hand over the participation trophy, political adversaries flew meaningless words in the sky. This particular anti Desantis activist already has a certificate recognizing his efforts, actually.

BREAKING: Documents show Ron DeSantis is weaponizing the FL Dept of Law Enforcement to surveil and intimidate me and activists who criticize him. They opened a secret criminal intelligence case against me without cause because of my activism. Retweet and follow me to support. pic.twitter.com/WhxhWTpbLj — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 9, 2021

Sorry, to take away from the message, but someone still has their freedom.

If he were actually a fascist, you would be in prison over this. You're not. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 22, 2022

you realize if he was a fascist you'd be executed by now for this, right — Kaya (is sacred property) (@kayatweetsstuff) August 21, 2022

Never mind understanding the word “facist.” Surely, this was money well spent in the fight against a political figure you disagree with.

Those DeSantis supporters are laughing their posteriors off at your antic, and likely grateful that you squandered your money in this useless, but entertaining, effort. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) August 21, 2022

Lighting the money on fire instead would have been more useful. Could have cooked some food. https://t.co/FTgS7OdALQ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 21, 2022

While funny that one outraged individual, or even a small organic group, would fund such a feeble effort, did they even?

Yes this very expensive cringe stunt is absolutely organic and totally not at all funded by a PAC — N****n (@LordVaderMC) August 21, 2022

Explains a lot if it was PAC funded, who but the hive mind could decide that the sacrifice of other Leftist ideals (um environmental impact, anyone?) was worth flying an epic-ish Desantis burn in the sky.

So that carbon footprint stuff just goes right out the window when y’all wanna post cringe in the sky, huh? https://t.co/DbWDWeSnI7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 22, 2022

How much carbon was released by Thomas Kennedy’s impotent stunt? https://t.co/MZVRg5puql pic.twitter.com/qyqSTEJfvZ — max (@MaxNordau) August 22, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know, is it worth damaging the atmosphere to fly the greatly over used and essentially, now, meaningless, but some how still grave, insult across the Florida skies? Will DeSantis and any future political ambitions go down in flames over this all-important message?

How will DeSantis ever recover from this act of stunning bravery? https://t.co/qEIHPxhMMp — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) August 22, 2022

Ron DeSantis will never recover from this https://t.co/kvIcqi2W3w — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 22, 2022

Only time will tell how impactful this extraordinary effort will be; if the damage to the already fragile state of the climate will be worth it. In the meantime, by all means, activists must continue to express themselves in ways that would never be tolerated under lesser, more facist leadership.

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!