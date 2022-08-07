A parental advisory sticker was slapped on a photo of a dejected, or possibly exhausted, Bernie Sanders sitting on some DC steps. Fans and foes united in naming the hypothetical Bernie album.

Bernie fans chimed in with titles of encouragement and a smattering of sympathy for the Senator. The adoration among Bernie fans is palpable, it’s a wonder there isn’t already a Bernie band fan club formed.

Tax Rich or Die Tryin’ — Kevin DG Johnson (@kevindgjohnson) August 7, 2022

hard stuff… he's a hell of a senator,, but he's probably discouraged… one person can't fight this alone.. — Kim Serendipity (@KimSerendipity8) August 7, 2022

Eye roll prompting titles highlighted issues that Sanders could probably play government issued air guitar to.

Stairway to free healthcare and education ❤️ — Dianetangreti (@tangreti) August 7, 2022

Leftists with no love for the Bern took a jab or two at the opposing leftist when opportunity knocked. Not everyone is a fan of the career politician who brings far left socialist ideas to the Democratic party mainstream.

Of course there couldn’t be a Bernie moment without a Hillary upstaging.

HRC Warned us about Sanders’s pic.twitter.com/uR4aoDQZYt — BMB Empower Network (@BmbEmpower) August 7, 2022

Finally, those on the right pounced and seized on the chance to laugh at a commie, that’s Notorious Comm. I. E. to you.

Stairway to Lenin https://t.co/GEc7dSbARA — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 8, 2022

No sympathy for hypocrisy, album titles referencing Bernie’s Capitalist lifestyle with multiple privately owned houses rolled out on repeat.

Had to Sell My Third House https://t.co/M7a0ocS0Ze — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 8, 2022

Escrow on My Fourth House Fell Through — Mike Gris (@GrisMike) August 8, 2022

Perhaps this album should be his last, Bernie is not quite the picture of youth and vigor sitting on the stairs. Several Tweeters suggested Bernie has got to be about done.

Berned Out. — fuck (@maynicc123) August 7, 2022

Straight Outta Congress — Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut (@jschildkraut80) August 7, 2022

Not exactly ratio when everyone is playing, but the onslaught of hilarity, largely at Bernie Sanders’ expense, is nonetheless entertaining. Definitely do not miss the bonus track “featuring AOC and the Juicy Booties.”

Here you go 😃 The album release party will be under a strict no panhandling order pic.twitter.com/ZUIxHBcc4H — CaveWallBanned↗️ (@CaveWallBanned) August 8, 2022

After so many years in the political arena with his toes dipped in the commune, Senator Sanders has got to have thick skin. Who knows, maybe he’ll come out with an album about it that can be distributed to the public on the government’s dime.