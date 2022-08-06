Jennifer Rubin is no stranger to baffling the internet with her questionable hot takes on a variety of issues. This time she has a proposal that sounds to good to be true. Jen may have finally hit the mark, identifying and praising NYC as a utopian destination for illegal immigrants.

If New York City is the progressive paradise she claims it is, both Texans & illegal immigrants can get behind Jen on this one.

To give credit where it’s due, Rubin’s plan is a win for all. Texans can lessen the burden of taking in illegal aliens, criminals can enjoy all that this lawless nation has to offer in the heart of a big blue sanctuary. New Yorkers can pat themselves on the back for their superior compassion & willingness to overlook the little things, like enforcing existing laws.

Other cities with similarly progressive policies should be anxious to get in on this plan as well.

Texas is presumably pretty fine with not being a favorite destination for progressives and their guests.

Let’s just hope the law avoiding guests aren’t offended by the reality of life in a big blue progressive city, where poverty and crime have not exactly been eradicated.

Wouldn’t want anyone who comes to the US looking for the good life where nothing is enforced and everything is given to be put off by false advertising. Step right up undocumented folks & board the Texas sponsored bus to America’s most okayest metropolis, New York City!

