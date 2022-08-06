Jennifer Rubin is no stranger to baffling the internet with her questionable hot takes on a variety of issues. This time she has a proposal that sounds to good to be true. Jen may have finally hit the mark, identifying and praising NYC as a utopian destination for illegal immigrants.

I dunno. Sending people to arguably the greatest city in the world where they'll get work and be welcomed seems good. God forbid they should have to live in Texas – with gun violence, a flaky grid, forced birth, etc. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 6, 2022

If New York City is the progressive paradise she claims it is, both Texans & illegal immigrants can get behind Jen on this one.

Agreed. All illegal immigrants should be strongly encouraged to migrate to NYC. Good on Abbott for assisting them. — S.Kinny (@SkinnyFilter) August 6, 2022

To give credit where it’s due, Rubin’s plan is a win for all. Texans can lessen the burden of taking in illegal aliens, criminals can enjoy all that this lawless nation has to offer in the heart of a big blue sanctuary. New Yorkers can pat themselves on the back for their superior compassion & willingness to overlook the little things, like enforcing existing laws.

It's taken years, but Rubin has a good take. NYC is the progressive ideal, so show our new guests the "best"our country has to offer. — Anonymous Anonymizer (@JonathanLingo) August 6, 2022

Other cities with similarly progressive policies should be anxious to get in on this plan as well.

I hear Chicago is a great and safe city too. https://t.co/eZ6zWvMD42 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2022

Texas is presumably pretty fine with not being a favorite destination for progressives and their guests. I know. I'm slamming Texas. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 6, 2022 Let’s just hope the law avoiding guests aren’t offended by the reality of life in a big blue progressive city, where poverty and crime have not exactly been eradicated.

Crime-fighting NYPD highlights all the violence in NYC https://t.co/TWxgxDFu8f pic.twitter.com/R34qj3Zo11 — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2022

Wouldn’t want anyone who comes to the US looking for the good life where nothing is enforced and everything is given to be put off by false advertising. Step right up undocumented folks & board the Texas sponsored bus to America’s most okayest metropolis, New York City!