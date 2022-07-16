If you haven’t heard enough about climate change and the impending end of humanity, Adam Schiff has got you covered. Once, again, Representative Schiff would like you to know that your failure to get in line could potentially be reflected poorly in the history books. If there even ARE history books. Wait, what?

We have a narrow window to act on climate change before it’s too late. And that window is closing rapidly. History will not be kind to those who stand in the way of action. If there is anyone left to write it. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 16, 2022

Unless you immediately destroy your SUV and turn additional funds over to the government, you will be personally responsible for ruining the planet. But not really, because no one will be there to acknowledge your heinous misstep, as Schiff has pointed out. Fortunately, history is a long-time in the making and it is constantly re-written.

I'm still waiting on the 1978 ice age… — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) July 16, 2022

If we don't act immediately Florida is going to be completely under water in just 20 years ago. — CPanther95 🇺🇸 (@CPanther95) July 16, 2022

Good thing there are people who keep receipts. Humanity has been threatened with climate induced demise for ages.

Schiff’s lackeys are full of action steps that can keep you out of the spotlight of public shame though, should anyone survive the climapocalypse.

There’s something easy and impactful we can all do today to fight climate change Don’t eat meat Not forever. Just today. And maybe one or two days a week after Resource consumption to raise meat is insane. Putting plants into people first instead of animals would save so much — David Clarke IS PRO-CHOICE (@davidclarke76) July 16, 2022

The Left would also like to remind you that up to and until the demise of human existence, there will always be something to panic about.

A month ago, Trump was the worst threat to mankind A week ago, the Dobbs decision was the worst threat to mankind Now, "climate change" All you have to sell is emergencies and fear, and you sell them to a public that trusts you not https://t.co/lAt5lpvzyp — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 16, 2022

Yes that's the solution to every problem. I was having trouble getting my car started the other day, but then I didn't eat a steak and it started right up. — Patrick Genius (@PatrickURGenius) July 17, 2022

You know, not that the fear porn is hard to take seriously, but can we prioritize?

What would you say is most real – climate change or Russian collusion? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 16, 2022

So we are going to hear about the climate ending tomorrow every other day. While waiting for the end of human existence as we know it due to the heating (or cooling) of the Earth, please do continue to turn up the heat on the purveyors of panic.