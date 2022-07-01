If you had over 850 days of emergency powers in a state that wouldn’t bat an eyelash at a single one of your decrees, like Jay Inslee of Washington, you might start throwing down permanent edicts to suit your whims.

Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee who has had emergency powers for 852 days issued a directive today making COVID vaccines & boosters a permanent condition of employment for state workers in executive & small cabinet agencies

Wasn't he screaming about body autonomy after the Roe decision? pic.twitter.com/cqifevsTXo — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 1, 2022

Permanent? As in, regardless of ever-changing health recommendations, the latest statistics on COVID-19, or any relevant scientific data?

How do you make something that is not effective permanent? — Rip Wheeler 🇺🇸 (@canikfanatic) July 1, 2022

Imagine if a governor said everyone currently working, or to be hired, must show proof of using birth control! What's the difference? Personal medical choices are NOT the purview of a governor. https://t.co/GwlgyhuUwr — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) July 1, 2022

Jay Inslee, wasn’t he one of those governors who was recently going on about bodily autonomy in response to the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

Wait… wasn’t there a Governor from our state that was just preaching about a individuals right to choose? I know I heard that somewhere… I must have dreamt it or something. So weird…🤷‍♂️ — Todd (@WeeToddyTodd) July 1, 2022

Yes, that was definitely Jay Inslee, who vowed that Washington State law enforcement will somehow be involved in the pro-abort rebellion.

Abortion is legal in WA and we're taking action to protect that right for all patients in our state. State law enforcement will not cooperate with

investigations, prosecutions, or other legal actions based on another state’s anti-choice laws.https://t.co/mPIi0Q5lqm — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 30, 2022

There are actually Washington State residents who have had quite enough of Jay Inslee’s signature moves.

He gets worse by the day. Unbelievable. I used to think he had good intentions but now I’m pretty convinced he’s more motivated by other factors. Anyone who preaches electric cars and rides around in a private jet is too hypocritical for me. Don’t even start on R v W. — Seattle Mom (@cleanslate21) July 1, 2022

With so many ways to exert excessive control, it’s only natural to give COVID the continuous attention it deserves for providing the opportunity to seize the helm. Nevermind functions performed by state government that actually have some value for the citizens.

Get ready for decades of potholes, cancelled ferries, terrible law enforcement, long wait times, and higher taxes. Who’s gonna work for the state any more? — Baba Blacksheep (@BabaBlahBlah77) July 1, 2022

Surely, there is an edict or a magic wand that Sir Inslee can wave to fix everything if things get bad enough.

The governor has had emergency powers for over two years. He has had two legislative sessions to ask the legislature to enact such a policy. He prefers to issue edicts. This is shameful and coercive. https://t.co/4n2uddJK5W — Cyndy Jacobsen (@cyndy_jacobsen) July 1, 2022

Governor Inslee does not seem concerned with winning any Washington citizens over for future election purposes. Is the Leftist hold on the state strong enough to perpetuate his iron grip on emergency powers? Only time and another round of mail-in ballots will tell.