It is finally time for the Left to take a break from the hot pursuit of doling out justice for anyone involved in the January 6th ‘insurrection’ and tend to their own protest efforts. Not for the first time, The Bee saw this coming:

As protests have developed in response to the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many Conservatives are noting the insurrection-y tone and escalating activity.

Here’s your real Insurrection. https://t.co/mnT8dG5y4W — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 27, 2022

It was clear right away the Left had no intention of peacefully accepting the SCOTUS ruling. Every American has the right to protest a government decision, but what crosses the line into insurrection territory? Only Liberals truly understand what qualifies as an insurrection, they’ll let us know when they are in the process of executing a true violent uprising.

It’s alarming just how many conservative don’t know what the word “insurrection” means. — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) June 27, 2022

By some measures, January 6 became a true insurrection when protesters entered the Capitol building. If that’s the case, then a storming of the Arizona State Capitol certainly had some common elements with the events of January 6.

Liberal Insurrection! Will they lock them up for months and months with no trial?! https://t.co/EQ5pwBiBu3 — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) June 25, 2022

If entering public property doesn’t qualify as insurrection when Democrats do it, maybe the key element is destruction. Though, it is hard to compare the theft of a podium to arson when it comes to the treatment of public property.

Is intentional arson of a govt seat insurrection or nah? I forget which rules which day. https://t.co/IBUgVnEIvV — Renna (@RennaW) June 25, 2022

Or perhaps outright public calls for revolt and the denouncement of opposing partisan decisions coming from political leaders could be deemed insurrectionist behavior? That doesn’t seem to have occurred in the case of January 6, so it may not qualify.

What about undermining the authority of a branch of government that was intended to have equal control in a system of balanced government?

A sitting Senator questioning the legitimacy of the US Supreme Court undermines our founding principles. Pocahontas should be censured. https://t.co/9g93FXUvcM — Cindy Beauciel 🗝 (@CielNow) June 27, 2022

Politicians are worse than toddlers. "SC didn't vote my way, so now they are illegitimate". Had the ruling not been overturned, she'd be calling the SC just, moral and full of virtue (which it isn't). https://t.co/6aLFmMjWNQ — Jean Gentry (@JeanGen09181213) June 27, 2022

The hypocrisy rings, loud and clear. The Right continues to call out the differences in how narratives are applied to behaviors based on partisan association and the agenda that is being pursued.

Can the US Congress double-book “insurrection” hearings? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 25, 2022

Silly Conservatives, there will be no insurrection hearings for the ones whose outrage and resulting response, however violent, is deemed justified by the Left and their media sympathizers.