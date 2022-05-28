The increased presence of RV parking on public streets is not unique to Olympia, Washington. Though, they are reportedly the first city to permit encampment parking as a solution to the ongoing issue.

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street https://t.co/xrvMakC5u2 — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) May 27, 2022

Does anyone believe the transients on wheels are going to follow a whole new set of rules and requirements for maintaining a permit? If the inhabitants were abiding by rules – there wouldn’t be a problem to address? The skeptics are not sure permits are going to solve a thing.

More crime in Olympia, less successful businesses and less taxpayers spending money in the city ..good luck — Bkm (@guysshit) May 27, 2022

Just enabling this. The homeless coordinators in most cities make money off of people being homeless so they don’t want to get people off the streets. This is still inhumane and disastrous for our environment. Who pays for all these free services? — Mark (@Tacoma_Mark) May 27, 2022

Others, are a bit more… optimistic.

Hey everyone, free camping at the Capitol campus! Daily coffee and donuts, served by the Governor himself! — I See You (1776) – 🇺🇸 (@DivineComity) May 27, 2022

Glad to see Olympia is committed to ending homelessness….in Seattle. 😀 — pat frost (@patfros65511313) May 27, 2022

If looking to draw additional RV residents in an effort to decorate their city streets, Olympia is on the right track with a new array of free services. According to a local news article, ‘The permitted parkers can have their sewage tanks pumped out by the city once a month.

There will be multiple port-a-potties and dumpsters along the road.’ There are, naturally, some locals who think Olympia’s plan is a great idea.

"I’ve been homeless out here in Olympia for 15 years now," said Wayne, who received a permit. "I really appreciate all that Olympia is doing for us." ——- oh, ok — zap (@beepbopboopzap) May 27, 2022

I love how they interviewed a guy who said “this is great! I’m so glad I came here!” Get ready Olympia, you literally just declared “come hither homeless, we got you!” — Tarah Kimbrough (@KimbroughTarah) May 27, 2022

Buckle up Washington, the Democrats are just getting started with the real solutions. Try to envision what your cities can become with Utopian ideals and government officials who have the power to enact progress.

2024: Overcrowded streets cause Olympia to cancel RV permits & are no longer welcome to stay in the city. The RV owners are told to move to the outlining areas and destroy those rural communities. Homeowners are now burning unwanted squatter’s RVs that parked in their front yard. pic.twitter.com/vOYP9I20QZ — 🇺🇸Get A Grip🇺🇸 (@RangerJohnAllen) May 28, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

