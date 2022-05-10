It is no surprise the Left is still reeling over the leaked draft of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The lengths to which they will go to convince the average citizen the decision is apocalyptic never ceases to amaze. Painting Republicans, or really anyone with an opposing political view, as terrible, awful, no good, ultra-deplorable, evil, right-wing extremists doesn’t leave a lot of room for compromise.

The GOP is not stopping at Roe. They are preparing to ban contraception, throw women and doctors in prison, all while playing the victim. Watch The MeidasTouch Podcast LIVE with WI Dem Chair @benwikler as we discuss the Democratic path to victory in 2022. https://t.co/GazCB5gjXn — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 10, 2022

They warned everyone that a SCOTUS that isn’t packed with partisan judges who openly advocate liberal policies would effectively halt their plans for enacting a progressive agenda from the bench. With the crumbling of the social agenda, the Right is coming for them and everything they believe in.

Panic!

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Call to arms!

Wait, Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, say what?

Would love an explanation as to how you will have this “call to arms” in a city that is a gun-free zone… https://t.co/1aWHvYs4UM — Brad Slager 🍸🥃🍺🎙 Lifetime Subscriber to CNN+ (@MartiniShark) May 10, 2022

The Right may not be actively trying to destroy the lives of the outrage mob as the fear-mongers have suggested, but they are trained experts at calling out the hypocrisy of Leftist antics. Mayor Lightfoot’s apparent plea for violence got the full ratio treatment.

A call to arms? But — mayor — I thought you’re against guns. I came out the day after the Pulse nightclub attack, where a radical Islamic terrorist murdered 49 people. The 2nd Amendment protects all other rights & is a significant reason why I vote for Republicans. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 10, 2022

I thought you banned all the “arms” in Chicago… 🤔🤔 — Stu Bishop (@StuBishop_LPD) May 10, 2022

This you? pic.twitter.com/QixZuQ87Lk — Ultra MAGA queen Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) May 10, 2022

And mockery, the Right has developed a remarkable skill for bringing laughter to the madness.

Someone should take these threats to the progressive vision seriously. It probably won’t be folks who have heard it all and then some though.

"this is MAGA country," yelled Amy Coney Barrett — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) May 10, 2022

The perplexing overactive behavior on the Left can be thwarted by neither reality nor mockery. As many have pointed out, there’s something i’nsurrectiony’ about the Left’s call to ‘fight’ for certain policies or rulings that they disagree with – though they insist that it’s different when they do it.

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Daggum blah!

They literally broke into the United States Capitol building, had their feet propped up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, had Congresspeople hiding in closets — and they want to tell us that we can’t stand on the sidewalk outside of Kavanaugh’s house? Nah. — deray (@deray) May 10, 2022

Literally!

Don’t even waste the energy trying to wrap your mind into the pretzel shape required to comprehend that rationalization. Good thing we have a freshly appointed Ministry of Truth to wade through the madness and let everyone know whether or not Republicans and their evil efforts to uphold the Constitution is really going to ruin everything.

