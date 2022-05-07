Plans for Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover continue to develop in attention-grabbing fashion, the kind that has the Left biting their nails and perpetuating the angsty rage they seem to thrive on.

Musk’s latest promise of extreme work ethic expectations for Twitter employees must sound like a threat to the entitled tots who dream about subjectively throttling and suspending Twitter users from the comfort of their mothers’ well-appointed basements in between naps and soy latte breaks.

Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2022

Thank goodness there are tweeters standing by to negotiate compensation for hypothetical employees of hypothetical positions in the hypothetical future.

I assume the pay is also EXTREME? I hope you don't forget that while you were sleeping in the Tesla factory you made 8.8 million dollars per hour (mean since 2018). Do you think the engineer making 80$/h should only be sleeping a few milliseconds in the factory? — Robert Tieber (@FPRobber) May 7, 2022

Really though, who would want to work for a company that has standards for … working? Cultivating an environment of extreme work ethic sounds a little biased, politically speaking. Not to say everyone generally opposed to hard work leans to the political Left, but will Twitter suffer if it alienates the resistors with heightened expectations?

This is what most of the staffers really fear. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 7, 2022

According to Fortune, ‘The company presented the takeover as a potential threat to its staffing abilities in an SEC filing.’ Fear not, Twitter execs, there are reports that interest in Twitter jobs is on the rise.

Some trivia: With the announcement of Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition offer being accepted, interest in Twitter jobs on Glassdoor rose 263 percent last week (4/24-4/30), compared to the March 2022 baseline. — Daniel Zhao (@DanielBZhao) May 5, 2022

Elon Musk’s vision as Twitter overlord seems to go beyond resurrecting free speech for all and de-liberalizing the platform. Musk could bring focus and drive to the company that will leave a lasting impact, however brief his reign as CEO may be.

If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware https://t.co/m2HseK0TXl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Fans and curious onlookers will continue to watch with amusement as Elon Musk stirs the Twitter pot and the left agonizes over impending changes.

Come on now, a little hard work never hurt anyone.

