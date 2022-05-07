Plans for Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover continue to develop in attention-grabbing fashion, the kind that has the Left biting their nails and perpetuating the angsty rage they seem to thrive on.

Musk’s latest promise of extreme work ethic expectations for Twitter employees must sound like a threat to the entitled tots who dream about subjectively throttling and suspending Twitter users from the comfort of their mothers’ well-appointed basements in between naps and soy latte breaks.

Thank goodness there are tweeters standing by to negotiate compensation for hypothetical employees of hypothetical positions in the hypothetical future.

Really though, who would want to work for a company that has standards for … working? Cultivating an environment of extreme work ethic sounds a little biased, politically speaking. Not to say everyone generally opposed to hard work leans to the political Left, but will Twitter suffer if it alienates the resistors with heightened expectations?

According to Fortune, ‘The company presented the takeover as a potential threat to its staffing abilities in an SEC filing.’  Fear not, Twitter execs, there are reports that interest in Twitter jobs is on the rise.

Elon Musk’s vision as Twitter overlord seems to go beyond resurrecting free speech for all and de-liberalizing the platform. Musk could bring focus and drive to the company that will leave a lasting impact, however brief his reign as CEO may be.

Fans and curious onlookers will continue to watch with amusement as Elon Musk stirs the Twitter pot and the left agonizes over impending changes.

Come on now, a little hard work never hurt anyone.

