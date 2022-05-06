If there is anything this divided nation could agree on right now, it could be the criteria for a great beach.

Not so fast. Floridian, and default beach expert, Christina Pushaw, called Travel Leisure’s list of ‘best beaches’ into question today. Surprise, there’s a suspiciously political tone involved in identifying our nation’s best spots for catching rays and enjoying the surf.

This @TravelLeisure "Best Beaches" list is blatantly Florida-phobic. Everyone who has been to Florida knows how beautiful our many beaches are. There are some nice beaches on this list from other states, but some real head scratchers too… pic.twitter.com/NpipmlNeoe — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 5, 2022

How can any list of our nation’s best beaches pay so little homage to the great beach-laden state of Florida?

The basis seems to be to hate Florida for political reasons. That is fine. If our beaches are less crowded, we won't care, but we also don't mind sharing. pic.twitter.com/mm8rieaqsp — UCF Girl (@UCF_Girl_99) May 5, 2022

Were these beaches somehow disqualified for their obvious white-sand privilege?

This is outrageous. Sanibel is absolutely gorgeous. Haters gonna hate. pic.twitter.com/D6EL5RRYoD — Hear Me Roar (@freyas_house) May 6, 2022

They can’t just cancel picturesque locations because they make waves!

Getting jealous yet? Florida has some serious political freedom going and arguably some of the best beaches … and maybe that was a driver factor of the questionable list. ‘Progressive area beaches?’ Pass. Perhaps it was a matter of fairness. Ghettos got beaches too?

Looks like they're redefining "beach!" pic.twitter.com/GkT20hdKvN — Robbie Myers (@robbievmyers) May 5, 2022

Commenters pounced on this list of beaches in true Twitter fashion, drawing on various drawbacks that wouldn’t dare touch those Florida shores. Needles in your flip-flops anyone?

I remember a Bachelor party for a military buddy was in Ocean City 7 years ago. I legitimately saw used needles on the beach. Things can change in 7 years – but I have never seen a used needle on any beach in Florida. — Erick Aguilar for Congress, FL 4th District (@ErickAguilarJAX) May 5, 2022

Even the natives know when their beaches are ghetto, but at least New Jersey gets a participation trophy.

Asbury Park, NJ? This list is a joke. It's literally a crime ridden a ghetto. I just left NJ for Florida and not a single NJ beach compares to anything in Naples I've seen. — 🐊🌴🏋️‍♂️🥩😎 (@FL_steak_man) May 5, 2022

A curious standout on the list was Alkai in Seattle. This west coast state certainly has some braggable ocean access, much of it nowhere near the hubbub of the city. As far as Seattle beaches go though, Alkai is one of the better spots? But the water is cold, the sun rarely shines, and the company is … SO Seattle.

Could be worse. At least there were no Grim Reaper sightings on the list.

This is that weirdo who dressed up like the Grim Reaper on FL beaches. https://t.co/Lg6gTkrMdt — John 1776 Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 3, 2022

Sigh. Is nothing sacred, is nothing safe from political influence? Every now and then we could all stand to sit back and enjoy some beachy bliss. Who’s ready for a vacation?

How is Pensacola Beach not on this list? We have the most beautiful beaches in the county on the Emerald Coast. pic.twitter.com/XaMcP2gkOh — Hodges🐊 (@HodgesReb) May 5, 2022

There are even places in the US where the beaches are welcoming all year long (not looking at you Alkai). So let’s get out there and soak up the suns and sands that did, or did not, make the list. Just don’t forget your ‘Merica swimwear, this great nation and its less ghetto beaches are stunning!

