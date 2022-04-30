Ms. Molly Jong-Fast would like the world to know deterrents are cruel.

That’s right, deterrents: de·ter·rent /dəˈtərənt/ noun – a thing that discourages or is intended to discourage someone from doing something.

Something like, I don’t know, entering a country illegally.

I was told the cruelty is the point and that certainly seems true here https://t.co/Ft5otGlzBi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 30, 2022

She must be joking, right? Can we all agree that climbing the fence is an optional and voluntary act?

Have they thought about maybe not climbing it https://t.co/5Eip0ttK4D — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 🇺🇸🇬🇧🥃 (@emperoreagan) April 30, 2022

Please excuse the sensible crowd if we fail to muster the appropriate sympathy, for what now?

You…are trying to shame Trump because people keep falling off a giant wall they aren't supposed to be climbing? https://t.co/X7nTr3Jgny — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 30, 2022

Molly and her crew are onto Trump’s cruel border wall.

Oh, wretched world where people suffer the consequence of their choices.

Zero compassion for the maimed and dead falling off this wall. Actually…whatever is less than zero. https://t.co/fkKotDVlHw — Rkreb (@Rkreb1) April 30, 2022

Tell us the availability of treatment is not compassion.

Too bad intelligence can not be enhanced during a free urgent care visit.

They are morons to attempt to climb a 30-foot wall built to keep them out.

The fact that this is America means we take them to a trauma center rather than leave them to die. https://t.co/1rihsD3KSR — CMDohm (@CMDohm) April 30, 2022

Maybe the wall isn’t deterrent enough. If you really cared about the safety of these criminals, you would encourage them to stop trying to enter the country illegally for their own safety. Stop inviting people to our borders. Stop telling immigrants that our resources are endless and existing laws will not be enforced.

Or, discount their humanity completely and compare them to birds being shredded by windmills?

We need to get rid of windmills because they kill birds. The wall must stand because human lives are worth less than birds. This is Trumpism. https://t.co/nejqYjcQqB — Nestor Delecto (“Brandon X”) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@ThinkRealist) April 30, 2022

Excellent point, if one believes immigrants are incapable of perceiving the risk posed by scaling a 30ft wall intended to stop illegal border crossings.

Perhaps a better approach would be to install an impassable border wall, one that even morons would not dare attempt to cross.

The fence should be electric. Problem solved.

Stop invading the country you don't belong in. https://t.co/NvEn8JJhEL — Matthew H (@MattH_4America) April 30, 2022

Yes…my ideal border wall..lol pic.twitter.com/nb6dnW7PMX — 1776 Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) April 20, 2022

Joking aside, if cruelty were the point a deterrent wouldn’t be the approach at our borders. What Molly and friends are really saying is that it’s cruel to attempt to control our borders. It isn’t nice to attempt to track who is entering. It is vicious to provide barriers to entry to this great nation that the left wishes to progressively mold into something entirely different … but that’s another story?

