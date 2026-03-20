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'Politics May Overshadow His Legacy': Variety's Chuck Norris Headline Gets Ratio'ed to the Moon

Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:00 PM on March 20, 2026
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Legendary Actor, martial arts expert, cultural icon. These are just some of the ways that Chuck Norris has been eulogized since his passing was announced. He was all of those things and more. In many ways, he was America's first action hero. Fighting Bruce Lee in 'The Way of the Dragon,' rescuing POWs in 'Missing in Action, or thwarting terrorists in 'Delta Force,'  Norris used lightning-fast hands, devastating kicks, and quick-witted quips to set the bar for the action genre.

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He became a household name on the small screen in the hit TV series 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' A role that encapsulated the type of character that defined Norris's acting career. A tough and honest man, driven by patriotism, loyalty, and moral clarity.

The legacy of Chuck Norris, on screen and off, of American exceptionalism was just too much for the left-wing statists at Variety to handle. They thought it was a good idea to drag Norris's memory through the mud because he engaged in the worst of sins in Hollywood... wrongthink.

Politics overshadow the legacy of a cultural icon like Chuck Norris? What were they thinking? We suppose it's the kind of thing that plays well in the leftist bubbles these loony liberals live in, but they've drastically underestimated how beloved he really was.

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No, there is no scenario in which Chuck Norris will be defined or remembered for his politics. Not that he was shy about the topic.

This is the crux of what drives leftists crazy. A former Democrat who became a Republican after the party took a hard turn to the lunatic fringe of the political spectrum. He, and millions like him, didn't leave the party. The party left them.

He was honest about his politics, and honesty is something that propagandists, like those at Variety, just can't understand. X readers tried their best to help them understand, which quickly turned into an epic ratio.

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Well, about that...

We literally laughed out loud when we saw this pic. The dude looks like he could pull a hamstring watching a Chuck Norris movie.

This guy writes a postmortem hit piece on an Air Force vet who was a six-time, undefeated, karate world champion. You really can't make this stuff up.

We're not sure, Billy, and the leftists at Variety have the ability to feel shame. They're zealots; they really believe the crap they spew.

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That about sums it up.

Rest easy, Mr. Norris. You were a true patriot and an iconic action hero. May your memory always be a blessing.

  • Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.


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CONSERVATISM HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL MEDIA LIBS OF TIKTOK MEDIA BIAS USA

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