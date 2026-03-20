'Politics May Overshadow His Legacy': Variety's Chuck Norris Headline Gets Ratio'ed to the Moon

Legendary Actor, martial arts expert, cultural icon. These are just some of the ways that Chuck Norris has been eulogized since his passing was announced. He was all of those things and more. In many ways, he was America's first action hero. Fighting Bruce Lee in 'The Way of the Dragon,' rescuing POWs in 'Missing in Action, or thwarting terrorists in 'Delta Force,' Norris used lightning-fast hands, devastating kicks, and quick-witted quips to set the bar for the action genre.

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He became a household name on the small screen in the hit TV series 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' A role that encapsulated the type of character that defined Norris's acting career. A tough and honest man, driven by patriotism, loyalty, and moral clarity.

The legacy of Chuck Norris, on screen and off, of American exceptionalism was just too much for the left-wing statists at Variety to handle. They thought it was a good idea to drag Norris's memory through the mud because he engaged in the worst of sins in Hollywood... wrongthink.

Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star -- but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy https://t.co/UK6kyjDREg — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2026

Politics overshadow the legacy of a cultural icon like Chuck Norris? What were they thinking? We suppose it's the kind of thing that plays well in the leftist bubbles these loony liberals live in, but they've drastically underestimated how beloved he really was.

You do not hate the media enough. SCUM https://t.co/uBhWZe97l7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

Couldn't wait a day ... not even half a day



Yeah, we can judge them https://t.co/cXWCSHsHSZ — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris spent an enormous amount of time celebrating what was great about America with those who kept us free and safe. And you showed in your arrogance why we hate Hollywood. https://t.co/cZIowb4I9s — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 20, 2026

No. No, they will not.



Absolutely no one thinks of politics when they think of Chuck Norris.



Well, not anyone sane. https://t.co/U1VZlKSnl1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2026

No, there is no scenario in which Chuck Norris will be defined or remembered for his politics. Not that he was shy about the topic.

The Man, the Myth, the Legend, Chuck Norris:



"I used to be a Democrat. Unfortunately, the Democrats went too far to the left... and so I realized that Republicans are more focused on what is best for America.”



Rest In Peace 🙏pic.twitter.com/egA1YMpaYd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

This is the crux of what drives leftists crazy. A former Democrat who became a Republican after the party took a hard turn to the lunatic fringe of the political spectrum. He, and millions like him, didn't leave the party. The party left them.

When Prime Minister @netanyahu met Chuck Norris: “Now that you're here, I don't need my security people anymore.” pic.twitter.com/HTXqFkO9rn — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 20, 2026

"My plan to secure the border? Two words: 'Chuck Norris'" - Mike Huckabee, 2007 pic.twitter.com/aS2DrExPZR — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) March 20, 2026

He was honest about his politics, and honesty is something that propagandists, like those at Variety, just can't understand. X readers tried their best to help them understand, which quickly turned into an epic ratio.

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Interesting a publication called variety doesn’t allow for a variety of opinions. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 20, 2026

Well one of you crap mags had to go there didn't you? I expected this. That's how predictable you Leftist ghouls are. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 20, 2026

Please remember to look both ways before you GFY. 🖕🏻 — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) March 20, 2026

Whoever wrote this article is a certified fcking idiot. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 20, 2026

Well, about that...

This is the "journalist" who wrote this article: https://t.co/uBhWZe97l7 pic.twitter.com/DBJZXfAI1S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

We literally laughed out loud when we saw this pic. The dude looks like he could pull a hamstring watching a Chuck Norris movie.

"Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star -- but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy"



Of course...😂 pic.twitter.com/QSfN84CBuA — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) March 20, 2026

This guy writes a postmortem hit piece on an Air Force vet who was a six-time, undefeated, karate world champion. You really can't make this stuff up.

We're not sure, Billy, and the leftists at Variety have the ability to feel shame. They're zealots; they really believe the crap they spew.

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You absolutely cannot hate the media enough.



This is total trash.



Absolute garbage, bullsh*t, propaganda nonsense, leftist ideology trash.



Screw you Variety. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 20, 2026

That about sums it up.

Rest easy, Mr. Norris. You were a true patriot and an iconic action hero. May your memory always be a blessing.

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