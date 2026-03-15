The Gettysburg Undress: Leftist Mayor of Historic PA Town Has Been Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Just a few short months after being sworn in as mayor of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Democrat Chad-Alan Carr abruptly resigned, citing what the council president described as a 'Personal legal matter.' Carr also stepped down from his position as executive director of the Gettysburg Community Theater and as president of Gettysburg Pride, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization that hosts one of the region's largest gay pride events.

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On Friday, Carr turned himself in to the Pennsylvania State Police and was formally charged with child sex crimes.

Former Gettysburg Mayor Chad-Alan Carr is facing two felony charges and a misdemeanor for alleged child sex offenses https://t.co/F75ycH10XS pic.twitter.com/w0WuhWO3VF — abc27 News (@abc27News) March 13, 2026

Carr is currently facing two felony and one misdemeanor charge for exchanging sexual photos with a sixteen-year-old boy. At a news conference, PSP stated that the charges stemmed from a PA Childline report that led police to the alleged victim.

According to an online court docket, Carr was charged with two felony counts of Photograph/Film/Depict On Computer Sex Act-Child and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors after allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages and video calls on Skype several times when the alleged victim was in high school more than a decade ago. State Police say Carr was taken into custody by ‘arrest by appointment’ on Friday morning. Carr was scheduled for a preliminary arraignment at 11 a.m. on Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20. Carr was taken to the Adams County Prison on Friday morning after not being able to post $100,000 bail. Carr resigned earlier this month, just weeks into his first term as mayor, due to what was described as a personal matter unrelated to borough business. Court documents show that the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Station received a ChildLine report for a victim on February 24, 2026. The report alleged that Carr and the victim, who is now an adult, began communicating when the victim was a minor in the theatre community. Police said the conversations that occurred on Skype were allegedly sexual in nature and began when the victim was 16 or 17, between 2012 and 2013. Court documents show that the report stated the conversations turned into the sharing of explicit images and explicit calls.

Police continue to investigate the possibility of additional victims.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said Friday he’s not aware of any illegal, physical contact in this case, and that there were other individuals who reported inappropriate conduct involving Carr that has not resulted in criminal charges at this time.

In addition to the community theater, Carr had also volunteered with musical productions at Gettysburg High School.

BREAKING: Chad Alan-Carr, the former Democrat Mayor of Gettysburg, PA, has been arrested on multiple charges of CHILD S*X CRIMES.



Charges include:

-Two felony counts of Photograph/Film/Depict On Computer Sex Act-Child

-One count of Corruption of Minors.



This comes just two… pic.twitter.com/JKvViVbJk5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2026

why do male @Democrats like little boys and girls? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) March 13, 2026

You mean the same people who came up with the term 'Minor Attracted Person' (M.A.P.) as a politically correct way to describe themselves?

Why is it always Democrats? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2026

There does seem to be a pattern there.

https://t.co/ZEx0ZChx0d

That’s the second one on my timeline 😡 — FloridaGRowN (@justrelax72) March 13, 2026

The same Chad-Alan Carr who turned Gettysburg into a perverted cesspool with his Gettysburg Pride, and the Borough Council President is picking up the torch. pic.twitter.com/m919FwwRPN — Charlotte Shaffer (@CMLShaffer) March 13, 2026

The former mayor of Gettysburg, Chad Alan Carr, who helped ruin Gettysburg by making the town more about "LGBTQ" bullsh*t instead of the historic battle, and promoting "pride flags" everywhere, was arrested for being a p*dophile. You can't make this sh*t up! pic.twitter.com/mEXolOWQHD — A.P. Hill Legacy Foundation (@JohnnyReb1989) March 13, 2026

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It should be noted that Carr decided to become the 'Former Mayor' only after he became aware of his personal legal problem.

Hmm 🤔 this should do it. pic.twitter.com/Jvz1r4fIAT — Florida Man 117 (@roccaJ21) March 13, 2026

Just concentrate on Democrat politicians - there’s a wealth of deviants among them!!

Not all Democrats are pedophiles, but I’d wager ALL PEDOPHILES vote Democrat. — Concerned (@Rightbeliever) March 13, 2026

It makes sense. They're voting for the people most likely to protect them.

The list continues to grow ⬇️



Patrick Wojahn (Democrat, Mayor of College Park, Maryland)

Arrested March 2023.

Charged with 56 counts related to child pornography: 40 counts of possession and 16 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He resigned immediately… — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) March 13, 2026

The whole disturbing post:

Patrick Wojahn (Democrat, Mayor of College Park, Maryland)Arrested March 2023.Charged with 56 counts related to child pornography: 40 counts of possession and 16 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He resigned immediately after arrest. He had visited the White House at least six times since 2021. Stacie-Marie Laughton (Democrat, former New Hampshire State Representative, 2020–2022; first openly transgender state lawmaker in NH)Indicted August 2023; pleaded guilty November 2025.Charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children (participation in the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material). She resigned in 2022 after a prior unrelated arrest. Matthew Inman (Democrat, Orange County, Florida Democratic Party Treasurer)Arrested January 2025.Federal charges including transportation and receipt of child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say he saved multiple videos of adults abusing young children, traveled to Las Vegas, and sent CSAM to an undercover officer while expressing interest in sexually assaulting a purported 9-year-old boy. He allegedly tried to delete evidence while hiding in his attic. Randon Alexander Sprinkle (Democrat, Virginia Democratic Party official and Treasurer of the Metro Richmond Young Democrats; former Democratic staffer/operative)Indicted December 2025 / January 2026; pleaded not guilty January 2026.Federal charge of distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He allegedly contacted an undercover FBI agent posing as the father of a 9-year-old on a dating app, sent a video of adults abusing a child, and expressed interest in traveling to abuse another child. His devices contained dozens of CSAM files depicting abuse of toddlers and infants. Cecil Brockman (Democrat, former North Carolina State Representative, House District 60)Arrested October 8, 2025; grand jury indicted on additional charges ~March 2026 (latest update).Charged with statutory sexual offense with a child 15 or younger, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case involves an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy. Bond was initially set at $1 million; later adjusted to $250,000 with strict conditions. The NC House began removal proceedings and he resigned amid the scandal.

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Carr is the latest in the growing list of Democrats charged with child sex crimes.

Totally shocked. It’s almost as if there’s a type that does this. pic.twitter.com/eiMNhJuj4w — Hondo (@TheRealHondo99) March 14, 2026

Sadly, the only thing that's shocking is that it's happening so often, and no one is shocked.

It begs the question: When will enough be enough?

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