Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz has Died

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on March 04, 2026
AP photo/Rob Schumacher, File

The family of Lou Holtz announced the passing of the legendary college football coach and TV analyst today. He was 89 years old.

The rest of the family's statement.

Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five‑decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina.  He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service. 

Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great‑grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized.

The Holtz Family

Holtz, who played linebacker for Kent State, took his first assistant coaching position just a few short years after graduating in 1957. He would go on to hold several assistant coaching positions between 1960 and 1968, before being named the head coach of William and Mary in 1969. He would go on to lead six schools during his head coaching career, winning three conference championships, and in 1988 led the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame to an undefeated season and national championship.

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season with the University of South Carolina. He ended his career with a record of 249-132-7. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. 

After his coaching career, Lou Holtz worked as an analyst for both CBS Sports and ESPN.

He was very friendly, asking me all about myself as we walked toward the studio to record an interview. I told him: “Actually, Coach, it’s quite exciting, my wife and I are expecting our first child in the next few weeks.”He stopped dead in his tracks and put a finger up near my face. And I’ll never forget what he said. “Young man, the most important thing you can do for a child is make sure every day they know how much you love their mother.” And, just like that, he started walking again.

Our daughter was born a month later, our son came two years after that. And I have thought about what Lou Holtz said to me that day about a million times since. RIP Coach, thanks for the best advice anyone ever gave me.

His ability to connect with people and his message of faith, family, self-belief, hard work, and, above all, character made Holtz a highly sought-after motivational speaker. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom that same year.

Lou Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beth. He is survived by his children and extended family.

Rest easy, Coach, and may your memory always be a blessing.

