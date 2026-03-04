Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz has Died

The family of Lou Holtz announced the passing of the legendary college football coach and TV analyst today. He was 89 years old.

Louis Leo “Lou” Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia,… — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

The rest of the family's statement.

Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five‑decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service. Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great‑grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized. The Holtz Family

Holtz, who played linebacker for Kent State, took his first assistant coaching position just a few short years after graduating in 1957. He would go on to hold several assistant coaching positions between 1960 and 1968, before being named the head coach of William and Mary in 1969. He would go on to lead six schools during his head coaching career, winning three conference championships, and in 1988 led the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame to an undefeated season and national championship.

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season with the University of South Carolina. He ended his career with a record of 249-132-7. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

My father passed away today resting peacefully at home. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last couple months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant. pic.twitter.com/DD76EMLphH — Skip Holtz (@CoachSHoltz) March 4, 2026

After his coaching career, Lou Holtz worked as an analyst for both CBS Sports and ESPN.

Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89, his family announced Wednesday.



The legendary football coach and ESPN analyst led six college programs and won the 1988 national title at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/r6v7lhQ3wA — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2026

Today's kids don't understand how big of a deal Lou Holtz and Mark May debating at midnight to Rece Davis in judge robes was to my generation. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uayykIxGtJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 4, 2026

This story is now more than 25 years old and I have told it more times than I can count, but it hits very differently today.



I was anchoring SportsCenter one afternoon and Lou Holtz was on the show. I was quite excited to talk with him, he had been an icon all of my life.



He… pic.twitter.com/CkQwRaDan7 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

He was very friendly, asking me all about myself as we walked toward the studio to record an interview. I told him: “Actually, Coach, it’s quite exciting, my wife and I are expecting our first child in the next few weeks.”He stopped dead in his tracks and put a finger up near my face. And I’ll never forget what he said. “Young man, the most important thing you can do for a child is make sure every day they know how much you love their mother.” And, just like that, he started walking again. Our daughter was born a month later, our son came two years after that. And I have thought about what Lou Holtz said to me that day about a million times since. RIP Coach, thanks for the best advice anyone ever gave me.

His ability to connect with people and his message of faith, family, self-belief, hard work, and, above all, character made Holtz a highly sought-after motivational speaker. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom that same year.

The Lou Holtz newspaper trick has been stuck in my head for more than a decade. Blows my mind every time. pic.twitter.com/kPvGpa0r0i — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 4, 2026

I loved this man. Thank you for the kindness, the smiles and hugs, Lou Holtz. You were pure sunshine. Rest in peace, my friend. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HbXHlcPIul — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

I am so sad to just learn that my dear friend the very special LOU HOLTZ has passed . A MAN that inspired & motivated so many over the years .. Coach LOVED the Golden Dome @notredame - please God MAY he RIP! https://t.co/h6sfmRYIif — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 4, 2026

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/8WiEtVr6fT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beth. He is survived by his children and extended family.

Rest easy, Coach, and may your memory always be a blessing.