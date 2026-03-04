Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Replacement in Congress Could Be Even Worse Than She Was

We actually feel kind of bad for Rep. Jasmine Crockett. She lost her bid to be the Democratic nominee for Senate on Tuesday night, losing to white, male, Christian James Talarico, who, together with Stephen Colbert, cooked up a stunt to claim the FCC had pulled his interview from the late-night show.

Crockett didn't have a chance of being elected senator in Texas — which she essentially admitted — but now she'll be leaving the House of Representatives early next year.

That's great news, but there's a dark side to it. Winning the Democratic nomination to succeed her in her very blue district is her pastor, Frederick Haynes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frederick Haynes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 30th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 11:16 p.m. EST. https://t.co/TS3eIpQI5W — AP Race Calls (@AP_RaceCalls) March 4, 2026

If you thought Crockett was racist, watch this flashback video where Haynes refuses to call "dangerous, hate-filled Christian" Charlie Kirk's killing an assassination.

Jasmine Crockett's replacement in Congress will be none other than her pastor Frederick Haynes.



The Sunday after Charlie Kirk's murder, he attacked him as a "dangerous, hate-filled white Christian" who wasn't assassinated. https://t.co/GgEhOx48Lb pic.twitter.com/u4t5pDVOrM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2026

Yes, the people of the Dallas area will be electing this man to Congress.

Haynes was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Great! More radical leftists in Congress! Just what we don’t need! — Patriotic American! (@oroyplata5150) March 4, 2026

Oh great.. just when you think the replacement can't be worse... they are — Donna Ivey (@fitchick2013) March 4, 2026

He doesn’t have a challenger for November? — 4204evuh (@4204eveh15586) March 4, 2026

Yes, but his district is +25 Democrat.

Where do they come up these radicals? I can’t believe there are enough voters like this who support them. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) March 4, 2026

I hope the pastor accepts Jesus and converts to Christianity. — Jim (@WillsWingSport) March 4, 2026

Identity politics at its finest. 🤡 — Trend Chaser (@activetrader23) March 4, 2026

To fully grasp how bad our political system is, consider that this man will be in Congress while Wes Hunt sits at home for at least 2 years. We have a system designed to elevate the lowest common denominator over our best and brightest, and it shows. — Adam Schindler (@AMSchindler1983) March 4, 2026

He won’t win in November — Bashmom64 (@bashmom64) March 4, 2026

Just check his tax return and then put him in jail — Peter Gibbons (@77hhhfhfgfbfdh) March 4, 2026

If Texas is stupid enough to replace one racist with another they deserve what they get. — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) March 4, 2026

Is this Church or some disgusting form of entertainment?



This guy is about as far away from Jesus as could be — Atomicathletehq (@atomicathletehq) March 4, 2026

Great. Another big mouth that won’t shut up. — rvalm (@rvalm1996) March 4, 2026

He will never win. He will lose by the biggest margin in history. — William McCullough (@willy8513468) March 4, 2026

Crockett managed to get elected. What's to say that Texans will wise up?

