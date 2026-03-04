Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting...
Joe and Mika Celebrate Jasmine Crockett's Career Going Down in Flames

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Replacement in Congress Could Be Even Worse Than She Was

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 04, 2026
Woke Preacher Clips

We actually feel kind of bad for Rep. Jasmine Crockett. She lost her bid to be the Democratic nominee for Senate on Tuesday night, losing to white, male, Christian James Talarico, who, together with Stephen Colbert, cooked up a stunt to claim the FCC had pulled his interview from the late-night show.

Crockett didn't have a chance of being elected senator in Texas — which she essentially admitted — but now she'll be leaving the House of Representatives early next year.

That's great news, but there's a dark side to it. Winning the Democratic nomination to succeed her in her very blue district is her pastor, Frederick Haynes. 

If you thought Crockett was racist, watch this flashback video where Haynes refuses to call "dangerous, hate-filled Christian" Charlie Kirk's killing an assassination.

Yes, the people of the Dallas area will be electing this man to Congress.

Haynes was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Yes, but his district is +25 Democrat.

Crockett managed to get elected. What's to say that Texans will wise up?

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

