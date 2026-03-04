Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is Out of Office

There are a lot of Democrats who are pretty confident that we'll have a Democrat president in 2029, and they're waiting for the day when Donald Trump is no longer in office, so they can hunt down and prosecute everyone they don't like, whether it's ICE agents or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee. It's just one more reason that we can't let the Democrats win the midterms or the 2028 election. And they called Trump's second term a "revenge presidency" in the media.

C-SPAN has really been coming through with the clips of Democrats showboating at the hearing. Here, they give Rep. Becca Balint her two-minute sound bite, in which she tells Noem that one day, "he" is not going to be president anymore, and there will be accountability.

.@RepBeccaB to DHS Secy. Noem: "You think you're immune from accountability, but I promise you this: one day, he is not going to be President anymore. He is not going to be in charge. And when that day comes, we will still be here—and we will still be seeking accountability." pic.twitter.com/KnAZkXtUSr — CSPAN (@cspan) March 4, 2026

President JD Vance might keep her on through his two terms, so maybe Balint won't still be there.

We'll just have to make sure Becca gets primaried and she's no longer involved. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 4, 2026

It sounds like she is saying ahead of time that the Democrats will, once again, use the power of government to punish their political enemies. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) March 4, 2026

Accountability for enforcing the law? — Ian (@gimmione2004) March 4, 2026

I thought weaponization was bad though? — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) March 4, 2026

By that standard the @GOP should be hauling in Mayorkas to seek some accountability. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) March 4, 2026

Accountability for what? Not letting criminal aliens stay in our country? — LCHobbs (@lc_hobbs) March 4, 2026

Basically threatening payback later on. Not a great look for them, but what else is new. — Atomic Cantaloupe (@AtomicCantaloup) March 4, 2026

The arrogant scolding is nauseating — JHS Midwest Mom (@jhsmidwestmom) March 4, 2026

I guess Trump could just pardon her like Biden did his entire family and staff. — Derick T (@Patriot_Party01) March 4, 2026

Yeah, I won’t hold my breath. — Claudio (@cosmicneoart) March 4, 2026

Basically, toe the line or we'll put you in jail. Sounds like what they did to Trump and that didn't work out so well for them. — roti124 (@Roti_124) March 4, 2026

Threatening with lawfare, imagine my surprise — AmericaWon (@abaxter713) March 4, 2026

C-SPAN cut off Noem's response, but we'll bet it was a good one. Democrats have made it clear they're going to use lawfare to go after everyone in the Trump administration once he's out of office. That's just one reason they can't be allowed to regain power.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

