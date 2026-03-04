Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is Out of Office

Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 04, 2026
There are a lot of Democrats who are pretty confident that we'll have a Democrat president in 2029, and they're waiting for the day when Donald Trump is no longer in office, so they can hunt down and prosecute everyone they don't like, whether it's ICE agents or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee. It's just one more reason that we can't let the Democrats win the midterms or the 2028 election. And they called Trump's second term a "revenge presidency" in the media.

C-SPAN has really been coming through with the clips of Democrats showboating at the hearing. Here, they give Rep. Becca Balint her two-minute sound bite, in which she tells Noem that one day, "he" is not going to be president anymore, and there will be accountability.

President JD Vance might keep her on through his two terms, so maybe Balint won't still be there.

C-SPAN cut off Noem's response, but we'll bet it was a good one. Democrats have made it clear they're going to use lawfare to go after everyone in the Trump administration once he's out of office. That's just one reason they can't be allowed to regain power.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

