MLB Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski Who Hit the Greatest Home Run In Baseball History Has Died

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Harry Harris, File

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and the hero of the 1960 World Series, Bill Mazeroski, has died at the age of 89.

In the 1960s, the landscape of American sports was a far cry from what it is today. The NFL merger was still almost a decade away, and the NCAA ruled the gridiron. The NBA and NHL both enjoyed varying degrees of popularity in cities with franchises, but neither had the same level of national interest as they do today. No sport, collegiate or professional, could hold a candle to baseball. It truly was America's pastime, and the New York Yankees ( 10 World Series wins between 1940 and 1960) were the undisputed kings of the diamond. Making what happened on October 13th, 1960, the stuff of legend.

No one gave the Pittsburgh Pirates any chance against the 'Murderers' Row' Yanks. Yet, here they were in game 7, tied in the bottom of the 9th. Maz, as his teammates called him, stepped into the batter's box with a chance to live the dream that every 10-year-old who has ever played Little League has dreamed about, and he delivered.

He was the first player to end a World Series with a walk-off home run. To this day, he is still the only one to do so in a game 7.

While that swing secured his place in baseball history, it was his glove that secured his place in the Hall of Fame. He was widely considered one of the best defensive 2nd basemen to ever play the game. The 8-time Gold Glove winner and 10-time All-Star ended his career with a .963 fielding percentage and an impressive 27.6 WAR, and he still holds Major League records for double plays turned by a 2nd baseman in a season (161) and in a career (1,706). He also led the Major League in assists a record 9 times.

To those who knew him, Maz will always be remembered for being an even better person than he was a ballplayer. He was known to be humble and never let fame go to his head. He appreciated the life baseball had provided him, as evidenced by his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Born in 1936, the son of a coal miner during the Great Depression, he was raised with his parents and his sister in a one-room home without electricity or running water. His father, who once had a tryout for the Cleveland Indians, had his baseball dream cut short by a mining accident that severed part of his foot. Not wanting his son to become a miner, he took a side job digging ditches to buy him his first baseball glove. It was these humble beginnings that shaped the man Mazeroski would become.

One of the greatest to ever play his position and an even better person off the field. It's not a bad legacy to leave behind.

Bill Mazeroski was preceded in death by his wife, Milene, to whom he was married for 65 years. He is survived by his sons, Darren and David.

