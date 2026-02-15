Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine’s Day in Mao’s Communist...
Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
The Small Business Administration Plugs Entrepreneurship Week
Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They’re Not Mean...
Sen. Rick Scott Grades Universities As 'Failing Our Kids'
Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk...
Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al...
VIP
I Spent My Weekend Arguing With Sarah (Tim) McBride Supporters and All I...
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi...
Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)
WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About...
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid...
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other...
VIP
Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee...

Have Some Dignity: Fetterman Calls Out Dems and the Left Just Can't Deal

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Statistically speaking, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman should be one of the most popular Democrats in Washington, D.C. He's pro-union, pro-life, and votes with his caucus over 90% of the time. On paper, he's a Democrat's Democrat. True blue through and through. Yet time and again, he finds himself the target of his party's ire. He just can't seem to stay out of the Democrats' dog house.

Advertisement

The problem for Fetterman, who struggles with dysphagia from a prior stroke, isn't afraid to speak his mind. He's an independent thinker who refuses to do as he's told and parrot the party's talking points. To the radical left progressives that run the party, independent thought is unacceptable. It's something that the party of inclusion and tolerance refuses to include or tolerate. 

This week, John has found himself right back in the Looney Left Dog house. After taking the party to task for the SAVE Act, DHS funding, and using decisive rhetoric to grift for Donations.

Here are a few of the highlights:

There's no indication that Fetterman would cross party lines to vote for the Save America Act, but he is calling out Chuck Schumer and other Democrats' Jim Crow rhetoric.

He's also been one of the few, if not only, Democrats who have been truthful about the clown show of a partial shutdown over DHS funding.

Recommended

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Refusing funding for FEMA, the Coast Guard, TSA, and cybersecurity is a very dangerous game to play. John Fetterman seems to be the only Democrat who's not willing to play that game. 

It's not as if Democrats don't know or understand that ICE has already been funded through the Big Beautiful Bill. It's that they just don't care. Resistance is their agenda, and 'We hate Trump. Please send money' is their mantra.

The rest of the post:


“Can you call someone a piece of sh*t? Can you now put that in an email? Can you chip in $10 to help me smash the oligarchy or whatever?” Fetterman mocked, calling out the tactics used by the likes of Crockett and AOC.

“I know some people just want the professional wrestling kind of thing. I know what pays the bills,” he said, exposing the grift.“When you have members of Congress calling [Trump] a piece of sh*t… Yeah, you can have a much better quarter. But for me, I’d rather just play it straight and treat people on both sides with respect.”


Advertisement

Rage grifting has become a profitable fundraising tactic for many Democrats.

Finally, Senator Fetterman secured his spot on his party's naughty list by suggesting that Democrats should show some dignity and decorum during the President's upcoming State of the Union address.

Of course not. It's not in their nature, and it's not good for their bottom line. We fully expect that the party of political theater will make last year's State of the Union look like child's play by comparison.

As you may expect, John Fetterman's willingness to express his own opinions and his refusal to bend the knee at the altar of progressivism have not sat well with the party faithful.

Advertisement

Imagine wanting to get rid of a guy who votes with your caucus 90% of the time. It makes no sense, but that's Democrats for you: all anger and no common sense. They should also watch what they wish for. 

Just ask Bob Casey. 

John Fetterman is definitely the most based Democrat in the entire party. The lone voice of reason in a sea of anger. He's still true blue through and through. 

Even if he can't get himself out of the dog house.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum
Grateful Calvin
Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine’s Day in Mao’s Communist China
Aaron Walker
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt
Sam J.
Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
Gordon K
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi Stormtroopers (Video)
Sam J.
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement