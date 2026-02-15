Have Some Dignity: Fetterman Calls Out Dems and the Left Just Can't Deal

Statistically speaking, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman should be one of the most popular Democrats in Washington, D.C. He's pro-union, pro-life, and votes with his caucus over 90% of the time. On paper, he's a Democrat's Democrat. True blue through and through. Yet time and again, he finds himself the target of his party's ire. He just can't seem to stay out of the Democrats' dog house.

The problem for Fetterman, who struggles with dysphagia from a prior stroke, isn't afraid to speak his mind. He's an independent thinker who refuses to do as he's told and parrot the party's talking points. To the radical left progressives that run the party, independent thought is unacceptable. It's something that the party of inclusion and tolerance refuses to include or tolerate.

This week, John has found himself right back in the Looney Left Dog house. After taking the party to task for the SAVE Act, DHS funding, and using decisive rhetoric to grift for Donations.

Here are a few of the highlights:

LONE WOLF: Sen. John Fetterman split with Democrats by rejecting claims that the SAVE Act is “Jim Crow 2.0,” arguing voter ID laws aren’t radical and have broad public support. pic.twitter.com/XifPKQ9SaN — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2026

🚨JUST IN: Democrat Sen. John Fetterman breaks ranks and says voter ID is not radical.



“You have ID to vote — many states already do that.”



Even Democrats know this is common sense.



Will the rest of the party finally admit it? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XixUFoOkI8 — ᴺᵉʷˢEric Trump (@EricTrump_News) February 14, 2026

There's no indication that Fetterman would cross party lines to vote for the Save America Act, but he is calling out Chuck Schumer and other Democrats' Jim Crow rhetoric.

He's also been one of the few, if not only, Democrats who have been truthful about the clown show of a partial shutdown over DHS funding.

🚨Update: Senator John Fetterman (D) calls for Senate Democrats to vote to fund DHS! He’s still the BEST Democrat in Congress!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ek87LMo1e — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) February 15, 2026

Shutting DHS down has zero impact and zero changes for ICE.



ICE already has $75B in funding from the BBB that I did not vote for.



But it will hit FEMA, Coast Guard, TSA and our Cybersecurity Agency.



As a Democrat, I can’t vote to shut down critical parts of our government. pic.twitter.com/QYasx0LwCo — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 12, 2026

Refusing funding for FEMA, the Coast Guard, TSA, and cybersecurity is a very dangerous game to play. John Fetterman seems to be the only Democrat who's not willing to play that game.

It's not as if Democrats don't know or understand that ICE has already been funded through the Big Beautiful Bill. It's that they just don't care. Resistance is their agenda, and 'We hate Trump. Please send money' is their mantra.

John Fetterman rips his own party for GRIFTING off their base with staged “professional wrestling” against Trump.



“I know what pays the bills.”



“Can you call someone a piece of sh*t? Can you now put that in an email? Can you chip in $10 to help me smash the oligarchy or… pic.twitter.com/VwAVhUvm0n — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 15, 2026

The rest of the post:



“Can you call someone a piece of sh*t? Can you now put that in an email? Can you chip in $10 to help me smash the oligarchy or whatever?” Fetterman mocked, calling out the tactics used by the likes of Crockett and AOC.



“I know some people just want the professional wrestling kind of thing. I know what pays the bills,” he said, exposing the grift.“When you have members of Congress calling [Trump] a piece of sh*t… Yeah, you can have a much better quarter. But for me, I’d rather just play it straight and treat people on both sides with respect.”





Rage grifting has become a profitable fundraising tactic for many Democrats.

Finally, Senator Fetterman secured his spot on his party's naughty list by suggesting that Democrats should show some dignity and decorum during the President's upcoming State of the Union address.

🚨 Senator Fetterman plans to attend the State of the Union and hopes his fellow Democrats "don't put up those silly paddles and all those kinds of weird protests."



"Last year, it made us look like children."



"Have some dignity... we can agree or disagree and not call people… pic.twitter.com/plpJmEOs75 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 14, 2026

Will Senator Fetterman’s plea for civility make any difference in the behavior of his colleagues? https://t.co/wZ00jRbm4b — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) February 14, 2026

Of course not. It's not in their nature, and it's not good for their bottom line. We fully expect that the party of political theater will make last year's State of the Union look like child's play by comparison.

Sad news for Fetterman. The Democratic Party IS the Party of Children. He's the misfit toy. — Jack Howard (@Howard58855) February 15, 2026

As you may expect, John Fetterman's willingness to express his own opinions and his refusal to bend the knee at the altar of progressivism have not sat well with the party faithful.

Disgraceful fraud John Fetterman is calling on all Senate Democrats to vote in favor of DHS/ICE-Gestapo funding.



Pennsylvania, I hope you fire this traitor. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 15, 2026

Fetterman can just go… pic.twitter.com/CgeW9PSNnv — Mary C Englum Durham (@MaryCDurham51) February 15, 2026

PA, get this guy the F*CK OUT!!!! Two years to get a new candidate. Is Conor Lamb still available? 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — THEE CA/VA/CA (@KimH1313) February 15, 2026

Imagine wanting to get rid of a guy who votes with your caucus 90% of the time. It makes no sense, but that's Democrats for you: all anger and no common sense. They should also watch what they wish for.

Just ask Bob Casey.

John Fetterman is definitely the most based Democrat in the entire party. The lone voice of reason in a sea of anger. He's still true blue through and through.

Even if he can't get himself out of the dog house.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

