Let's Check on How Elizabeth Warren's Prediction of a Market Crash Because of...
Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His...

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died After a Battle With Cancer

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:10 PM on February 07, 2026
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Singer and founding member of the iconic rock band 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, has died after a battle with metastatic renal cancer.

The band announced the singer's passing via their Instagram account. 

The band's Announcement:

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, [Brad] passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," 3 Doors Down said in a statement.

"Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, "Kryptonite," which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old."

"His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on."

"Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."

Brad, the last remaining original member, co-founded the band in Mississippi in 1996 while still in high school. Success followed quickly with the release of their first album, The Better Life, in 2000. The album has gone platinum 7x.

Through the early 2000s, with hits like Kryptonite, Here Without You, and When I'm Gone, 3 Doors Down helped define the alt-rock genre following the grunge era of the 90s.

Like many young rock stars, Brad struggled with fame and fortune over the years, and he was open with his fans about his struggles with alcohol. He quit drinking in 2016. The same year, the band's founding guitarist Matt Roberts lost his life to an overdose.

Through it all, 3 Doors Down stayed true to their roots. Shortly after the success of their debut album, the band began the Better Life Foundation in 2003. Over the years, the charity has supported organizations such as the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Habitat for Humanity. The organization also helped residents of Mississippi's Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Brad and the band members also stayed true to their love of country.  Frequently playing for the troops and even standing strong in the face of backlash for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. Described by manager Angus Val as 'Good Mississippi and Alabama boys.'

Brad Arnold also stayed true to his faith, as evidenced by the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in May of last year.

He was never shy about his faith, even when performing on stage.

Watch:

Through all the ups and downs, Brad stayed grounded with faith in God, family, and country. Cancer may have taken the man, but his message and his faith will live on through his music.

He helped define the sound of a genre and provided the soundtrack for a generation, and he did it all with love of country, family, and faith in God. He was indeed the one that Jesus loved.

Brad Arnold is survived by his wife, Jennifer. He was just 47 years old.

