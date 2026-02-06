Battle of the Bulge: Olympic Ski Jumpers Allegedly Injecting Themselves 'Down There' for Competitive Edge

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 AM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy

They say size doesn't matter unless, of course, you happen to be an Olympic ski jumper.

Throughout the history of competition, from a little Vaseline under the brim of your baseball cap to steroids and blood doping, athletes have sought a competitive edge, but these high-flying Olympians may have just taken the cake.

According to German publication Bild, Olympic ski jumpers have been injecting their penises with cosmetic filler in an effort to fly just a little farther.

How exactly does injecting your junk with hyaluronic acid increase athletic performance, you may ask? It all comes down to the ski suit.

It seems these nutty jumpers are (allegedly) going to extreme lengths to temporarily enlarge their endowments prior to being fitted for their ski suits. By the time competition arrives, their puffed-up private parts return to normal, leaving their suits fitting just a little bit loosely. The idea is that the loose-fitting suit will act as a sail, providing the athlete with more lift and allowing them to jump just a little farther.

The suits in ski jumping are so strictly regulated that athletes must be fitted using a 3D scan. Even a few centimeters of extra material can be enough to add the desired effect. Giving athletes who are willing to endure genital injections the opportunity to add a few meters by losing a few inches before competition begins.

Is the story true? Who knows?

Believable? These are guys who strap wood planks to their feet and hurl themselves down a giant ramp that's attached to the side ofa mountain.

You decide.

Officially, the communications director of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Bruno Sassi, says there has been no evidence of any athlete using hyaluronic acid for artificial groin growth to gain a competitive advantage.

"There has never been any indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage," FIS communications director Bruno Sassi told BBC Sport.

 The World Anti-Doping Agency also seemed uninterested in investigating any ski jumpers' undercarriage.

Not that we blame them.

"I am not aware of the details of ski jumping, and how that could improve performance," WADA director general Olivier Niggli told journalists in Milan when asked about the claims, BBC Sport reported.

"If anything was to come to the surface, we would look at it and see if it is doping related. We don't address other [non-doping] means of enhancing performance," Niggli said.

Witold Banka, WADA's Polish president, joked in response to the question: "Ski jumping is very popular in Poland, so I promise you, I'm going to look at it," BBC Sport reported.

It's probably better for everyone if nothing that might have been injected comes to the surface. No one wants to see a ski jumper's low-hanging fruit flying down a mountain. 

There's a propeller joke there somewhere, but we're not going there.

The jokes just write themselves.

