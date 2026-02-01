The Big Apple is Rotten to the Core: NYC Judge Allegedly Helps Would-be Rapist Avoid ICE

You would have thought that activist judges would have learned their lesson after Hannah Dugan was convicted of felony obstruction for helping an illegal alien avoid capture by ICE agents in her Milwaukee courtroom. She now faces the potential of five years in prison for her actions, going from judge to convicted felon, all in the name of protecting criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

If that's what you thought, you thought wrong.

The latest example of judicial activism gone amok comes to us from the Big Apple, and the courtroom (more directly, the rear exit of the courtroom) of Judge Sheridan Jack-Brown.

Exclusive | ICE agents chase down migrant ‘sex predator’ after judge allows him to stroll out of NYC courthouse https://t.co/AloWiKsE7b pic.twitter.com/wZ2OqJ1CtT — New York Post (@nypost) January 31, 2026

That's right, Judge Jack-Brown, or JJB as we like to call her, let Gerardo Mora stroll out the back door of the courthouse to avoid being taken into ICE custody, allegedly knowing full well that ICE had a criminal arrest warrant. To make matters worse, she was also aware of Mora's violent criminal past.

It's not clear when Mora, whose country of origin was not disclosed, first arrived in the United States. We do know he was first deported after an arrest for strangulation and attempted sexual assault in 2011.

In 2011, Mora was busted for attempted rape and strangulation after he allegedly followed a 21-year-old woman home in Midtown, choked her and tried to remove her clothes, police sources said. He was stopped by a bystander who heard the woman’s cries and came to her aid, holding Mora down until cops arrived, the sources said. He was presumably deported after that, and was off the radar for 12 years. But in 2023 he was back in the US and arrested for showing a false ID. Federal authorities had been looking for Mora on a criminal arrest warrant under a section of the US code that concerns “reentry of removed aliens,” law enforcement sources said.

Amazingly, there were no righteous protesters, leftist politicians, or activist judges trying to keep Mora in the country back in 2011. Deportation was all the rage back when Obama was POTUS and Mora was sent packing without a whimper from the left.

Presumably, he re-entered the country sometime while Joey 'Everybody Come on In' Biden was in office, and it didn't take him long to find himself in trouble with the law again. Since sneaking back into the U.S., he's been arrested for showing false ID, drug possession, and most recently, shoplifting and possession of stolen property. Unironically, it's those arrests that landed him in JJB's courtroom and on ICE's radar.

The question is why, aside from pure political zealotry and a deep-seated hatred of Donald Trump, would a judge, who is sworn to uphold the law, risk her career and a possible criminal record of her own to help a drug addict with a history of sex crimes escape from ICE?

Another judge protecting illegal criminals and allowing American women to be harmed 😡 pic.twitter.com/uPO5mi73VG — Ginger (@Gins_X) January 31, 2026

Sanctuary cities only protect criminals - not the American people.



How do we not want to deport criminals? — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) February 1, 2026

Shame on these judges releasing sex predators back into society. People have had enough of these woke judges. — Steadfast (@MForbes) February 1, 2026

There's no word on any potential legal action against JJB for trying to help Mora avoid ICE. There should be. Hopefully, there will be. Her actions seem very similar to those of (former) Judge Dugan. We suppose we'll have to wait and see.

Activist judges are the worst. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) January 31, 2026

Should arrest the judge — Ernie Felici Jr. (@erniefelicijr) January 31, 2026

Prison for that judge — Gif And Let Die l𓁹 𓁹l (@jcvsqz) January 31, 2026

As for Mora, ICE nabbed him shortly after JJB let him go. He is in custody and will most likely be re-deported to wherever it is he came from.

He looks like a caveman in one of those evolutionary timelines. pic.twitter.com/8HyKy08Ukv — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) February 1, 2026

We hope he enjoys his flight.

We also hope that the feds investigate what happened and JJB, like Dugan before her, soon finds herself standing on the other side of the bench.

