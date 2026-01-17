Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Instead

Metropolis has the Man of Steel, the Dark Knight protects the streets of Gotham, and the Big Apple is protected by the vigilance of Spider-Man. Each bravely facing seemingly insurmountable odds to bring law and order to the streets and safety to the citizens of the cities they protect. They are not just heroes, they are superheroes.

Tonight, the good citizens of Minneapolis and illegal aliens everywhere can sleep a little more soundly, because a new hero has risen. The Kitchen Crusader, protected by her Vibranium Broiler Pan of Justice, has vowed to protect the (not so) innocent aliens of Minnesota from the evil clutches of ICE and the looming threat of deportation.

Warning: Language

She's using a broiling pan for a shield and I can't stop laughing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vAS7bCxD5u — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) January 15, 2026

Who is this masked marvel? Who could she be?

Could she be billionaire sauerkraut heiress Karen Krackpotski? Or possibly the mild mannered Barista, Debbie Doofus?

No matter who she is, she and her polymer-coated, non-stick suit of armor mean business. She even painted 'ICE Out' on her cookware shield. The agents of ICE and their evil overlord, The Orange Menace, had better take heed!

Okay, okay, so the commie crusader is far more Red Guardian than she is Captain America, and she did decide to unironically wear part of her oven to an ICE protest, but let's be honest, compared to Timmy 'Tampon Man' Walz and his trusty sidekick 'The Dainty Dancer' Jacob Frey, the socialist shield maiden here is practicly Iron-Man.

As the video made the rounds, X just couldn't help but have a little bit of fun at the pasty paladin's expense.

Like Thor's hammer, only those who are truly worthy can wield the 'Spatula of Truth.'

The 'Helm that Holds No Water' gives its wearer many mystical powers, but zero trigger discipline.

What exactly is holding that third spoon in place?

Now that we think about it, we don't want to know?

A socialist Samurai? Could be on to something here. Were angry, narcissistic, white chicks allowed to become Samuai?

Now we know where she got the idea.

I knew I'd seen this before. https://t.co/bfjjs6RPyF pic.twitter.com/I30jYijNIG — The Duke of Southern New England (@OutdoorRIDude) January 16, 2026

It's basically "Road Warrior" body armor cosplay, lololol pic.twitter.com/2EvhcambYF — Darth Dawg (@OverpaidA) January 15, 2026

You know, maybe she wasn't going for the neo-modern, moronic, dystopian look. Maybe she was just being practical.

When you want to participate in the big protest but have to get a Crème Brûlée in the oven as soon as you get home.https://t.co/X6NAGYjUYm — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 17, 2026

Civil disobedience is hard work after all. Meal planning is important if a leftist protester expects to have enough energy to tirelessly stand up to the man.

We doubt it; she's most likely a vegan.

Same energy. Desperate times, desperate measures for the retards again: pic.twitter.com/CXt49GlBo3 — Carolyn Bock (@carolynmbock) January 16, 2026

Who knew your kitchen could provide such top-notch personal protection?

Start your own body armour business! 😂



Strap on a muzzle and a broiler pan and prove yourself! 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/dsY707yR4c — MamawInKY 🇺🇸 (@MamawInKentucky) January 16, 2026

In the end, this chick is no hero. She's not even bright enough to realize that she's not one of the good guys. Just another useful idiot doing useful idiot things.

Tampon Timmy and the Dainty Dancer's henchmen leave a lot to be desired.

Where's Stan Lee when you need him?