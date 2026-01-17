Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
VIP
While Media Looks Away, Iran Hires Terrorist Militias to Slaughter Protesters in the...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place...
At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left'...
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses
Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None...
When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz...
VIP
No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist...
State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbo...
Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses...

Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Instead

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on January 17, 2026
Twitchy

Metropolis has the Man of Steel, the Dark Knight protects the streets of Gotham, and the Big Apple is protected by the vigilance of Spider-Man. Each bravely facing seemingly insurmountable odds to bring law and order to the streets and safety to the citizens of the cities they protect. They are not just heroes, they are superheroes.

Advertisement

Tonight, the good citizens of Minneapolis and illegal aliens everywhere can sleep a little more soundly, because a new hero has risen. The Kitchen Crusader, protected by her Vibranium Broiler Pan of Justice, has vowed to protect the (not so) innocent aliens of Minnesota from the evil clutches of ICE and the looming threat of deportation.

Warning: Language

Who is this masked marvel? Who could she be?

Could she be billionaire sauerkraut heiress Karen Krackpotski? Or possibly the mild mannered Barista, Debbie Doofus?

No matter who she is, she and her polymer-coated, non-stick suit of armor mean business. She even painted 'ICE Out' on her cookware shield. The agents of ICE and their evil overlord, The Orange Menace, had better take heed!

Okay, okay, so the commie crusader is far more Red Guardian than she is Captain America, and she did decide to unironically wear part of her oven to an ICE protest, but let's be honest, compared to Timmy 'Tampon Man' Walz and his trusty sidekick 'The Dainty Dancer' Jacob Frey, the socialist shield maiden here is practicly Iron-Man.

As the video made the rounds, X just couldn't help but have a little bit of fun at the pasty paladin's expense.

Recommended

Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Brett T.
Advertisement

Like Thor's hammer, only those who are truly worthy can wield the 'Spatula of Truth.'

The 'Helm that Holds No Water' gives its wearer many mystical powers, but zero trigger discipline.

What exactly is holding that third spoon in place?

Now that we think about it, we don't want to know?

A socialist Samurai? Could be on to something here. Were angry, narcissistic, white chicks allowed to become Samuai?

Now we know where she got the idea.

You know, maybe she wasn't going for the neo-modern, moronic, dystopian look. Maybe she was just being practical.

Advertisement

Civil disobedience is hard work after all. Meal planning is important if a leftist protester expects to have enough energy to tirelessly stand up to the man.

We doubt it; she's most likely a vegan.

Who knew your kitchen could provide such top-notch personal protection?

In the end, this chick is no hero. She's not even bright enough to realize that she's not one of the good guys. Just another useful idiot doing useful idiot things.

Tampon Timmy and the Dainty Dancer's henchmen leave a lot to be desired.

Where's Stan Lee when you need him?

Tags:

COMMUNISM DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Brett T.
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again
justmindy
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place of Compassion’
Brett T.
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Brett T.
Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme Brett T.
Advertisement