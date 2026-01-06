NYC’s New Tenant Advocate Thinks Public Schools Should Be ‘Sites of Resistance’ Against...
Michael Reagan Conservative Author, Radio Host and Son of President Ronald Reagan, has Died

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:50 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, died today. The Conservative commentator and author may have been best known for his syndicated radio program, the Michael Reagan Show.

Michael, the son of actress Jane Wyman, was adopted by Ronald Reagan after the couple married. In his early years, he followed his parents' footsteps into acting, appearing in shows such as Falcon Crest, which starred his mother. He even hosted the game show Lingo in 1987.

It was after his father's presidency that he found his calling in political commentary and talk radio. He began his radio career as a guest host on KABC in Los Angeles. He later hosted his own show on KSDO radio in San Diego, after which he hosted the nationally syndicated Michael Reagan show.

He authored several books, including The New Reagan Revolution and his autobiography, On the Outside Looking In.

In recent years, he was a Newsmax contributor and continued to work closely with his father's presidential foundation and library.

The post continues:

Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals.  

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow.

 Newsmax also eulogized her colleague.

"Michael Reagan was far more than a political commentator," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. "He was the living embodiment of his father's legacy, and throughout his life he worked tirelessly to carry forward Ronald Reagan's torch for freedom, family, and faith.

"Michael approached everything he did with extraordinary enthusiasm and energy. He deeply loved his family and his country.

"We at Newsmax will miss him greatly and will never forget the role he played in helping build Newsmax into one of the nation's newest and most influential media outlets.

"The Reagan family has lost a devoted husband and father, America has lost a great patriot, and I have lost a dear friend."

A statement released by the family simply stated that Michael was 'Called home to be with the Lord.'

In the statement issued Tuesday and signed by his wife, Colleen, and daughters Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, the family said Reagan was "called home to be with the Lord."


The family described him as a man who meant "so much to all who knew and loved him" and said they are deeply grieving the loss.

"We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family's privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

No official cause of death has been released.

Michael Reagan leaves behind his wife, Colleen, and his daughters, Cameron and Ashley.

He was eighty years old.

