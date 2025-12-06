What a Jack Bass: LA's Mayor Proudly Announces a Coal-Free Grid That Can't Produce Enough Power

Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had a major announcement to make.

Was she finally cutting red tape to help the victims of the Palisades fire rebuild? No. The Palisades home and business owners will remain royally screwed, with no relief in sight.

Has she had a change of heart and decided that LA will be a cleaner and safer city if she cooperates with federal law enforcement to remove criminal illegal aliens and gangs who traffic drugs and people into and through the city? No. The unlawful criminal element will continue to have a friend in anti-cop Karen's mayoral office.

So what's the big news?

Solar panels and wind turbines. Yep, Mayor Karen has freed LA's overpriced, underpowered electric grid from coal, once and for all.

LA, already infamous for rolling blackouts because the city is incapable of generating enough power to meet consumer demand, has completely sold out to the green energy movement.

'LA is officially coal-free.'

The city may have stopped buying electricity from a coal-fired plant in Utah, but calling itself coal-free isn't entirely accurate.

Solar panels, along with obnoxiously large and inefficient wind turbines, make up the bulk of the power LA now relies on to replace coal for electricity generation. Both rely heavily on coal and other fossil fuels for their production, operation, and maintenance.

The most common solar panels are created with monocrystalline silicon. The silicon is derived from smelting quartz. The process, similar to steel production, uses coke, a byproduct of coal combustion. That silicone is then 'Cooked' in an oven with more coal, or charcoal, the remaining carbon from that process gives the monocrystalline panels their sunlight-absorbing black color. Add this to the increased use of carbon fiber to make the giant blades on wind turbines, which are also commonly made with coal and organic polymers, and it becomes apparent that LA still relies on coal for its electricity production.

Mayor Karen hasn't succeeded in making LA's grid coal-free; she has made it less reliable and more expensive.

We're sure LA residents are thrilled to look forward to inefficient, unreliable, and more expensive electricity for years to come.

Progressives, like Bass, never get tired of spending other people's money.

We want to feel bad for the residents in LA, we really do, but you get what you vote for. The brownout capital of the country is now poised to get less power for more of its residents' hard-earned money.

Give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve. 

