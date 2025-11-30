Idaho Bar Tips for Taps Promotion: Help Deport an Illegal Alien and Earn Some ICE Cold Beer

What's better than ending a long day at your favorite watering hole with a few friends enjoying an ice-cold beer?

Ending a long day at your favorite watering hole with a few friends enjoying free ice-cold beer, of course.

If you happen to be in the area of Eagle, Idaho, you might be in luck. All you have to do is provide ICE a tip that leads to the deportation of an illegal alien, and then head over to the Old State Saloon.

The bar is running a 'Tips for taps' promotion, if you will. For every tip that leads to ICE deporting an illegal alien in Idaho, the patriotic caller will receive free beer for a month.

ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon! — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 29, 2025

Get all the non Americans out! — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 27, 2025

We're not exactly sure how the confirmation process works, but once confirmed, the bar will offer two free beers per visit for an entire month.

If you'd like to claim your free beers, send a detailed email with any evidence, photos, videos, summary of events, dates, and times etc to:



[email protected] — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 30, 2025

Americans have had enough and are tired of dealing with the consequences of Biden's open border policies. Americans also love beer. So it's no surprise that The Old State Saloon began getting emails almost immediately.

Not a beer drinker? They've got you covered.

I don't drink beer but I'll do what I can — (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@GenoOvO) December 1, 2025

Been 5 years sober but... — Lord Slamida (@Pzk64) November 30, 2025

We have excellent root beer. — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) December 1, 2025

I mean I’m more of a whiskey guy…can we reach a compromise here? — James (@VigilantAquila) November 29, 2025

Probably. — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 30, 2025

What if multiple tips lead to multiple deportations?

Hold up! Is there a limit per month? Limit on months? — Flashlight (@SurveyDoesntSay) November 29, 2025

2/day for one month - at our discretion, may award multiple months to one person if multiple illegals are deported. — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 29, 2025

The overwhelming response to the promotion even caught the attention of DHS.

We hope ICE has enough people working the phones to keep up with the increased call volume.

So if you happen to be in Idaho and are in the mood for a cold one, give ICE a call, and head on over to The Old State Saloon. You might just get a brew or two on the house.

