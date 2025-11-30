VIP
Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)
Idaho Bar Tips for Taps Promotion: Help Deport an Illegal Alien and Earn Some ICE Cold Beer

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

What's better than ending a long day at your favorite watering hole with a few friends enjoying an ice-cold beer?

Ending a long day at your favorite watering hole with a few friends enjoying free ice-cold beer, of course.

If you happen to be in the area of Eagle, Idaho, you might be in luck. All you have to do is provide ICE a tip that leads to the deportation of an illegal alien, and then head over to the Old State Saloon.

The bar is running a 'Tips for taps' promotion, if you will. For every tip that leads to ICE deporting an illegal alien in Idaho, the patriotic caller will receive free beer for a month.

We're not exactly sure how the confirmation process works, but once confirmed, the bar will offer two free beers per visit for an entire month.

Americans have had enough and are tired of dealing with the consequences of Biden's open border policies. Americans also love beer. So it's no surprise that The Old State Saloon began getting emails almost immediately.

Not a beer drinker? They've got you covered.

What if multiple tips lead to multiple deportations?

The overwhelming response to the promotion even caught the attention of DHS.

We hope ICE has enough people working the phones to keep up with the increased call volume.

So if you happen to be in Idaho and are in the mood for a cold one, give ICE a call, and head on over to The Old State Saloon. You might just get a brew or two on the house.

