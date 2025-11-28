LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to...
Null and Void: Trump Terminates All Biden Documents That Were Signed With an Autopen

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on November 28, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced that he is cancelling all Biden Administration Executive Orders and documents that were signed with an autopen, stating that the people who operated the autopen did so illegally.

The President estimates that 92% of the prior administrations' EOs were illegally signed by autopen without Biden's knowledge and are now null and void.

President Trump did not specify any particular EOs that he believes were illegally signed. For the most part, if a President wants to reverse a predecessor's EO, he simply needs to sign an EO of his own.

There are exceptions, like pardons, which cannot be reversed after they've been issued.

President Trump specifically addressed the issue of pardons that were signed with an autopen back in March.

The full post:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!

Trump Truth Social Post 3/16/25 10:35 PM EST

 Twitchy's own Aaron Walker did a deep dive into the legality of using an autopen for Presidential pardons.

You can read Aaron's article here.

The autopen scandal deepens questions surrounding Joe Biden's cognitive decline and his ability (or lack thereof) to execute the office of President. If Joe wasn't running the country, who was?

Is President Trump going to try to revoke the preemptive pardons of folks like Fauci and the January 6th Committee? We hope so. If for no other reason, the ensuing meltdown by Democrats would be glorious.

In fact, it's already begun.

Democrats are a sensitive lot.

We're not sure what Trump plans to do next, but as always, we'll keep you updated. 

