Null and Void: Trump Terminates All Biden Documents That Were Signed With an Autopen

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced that he is cancelling all Biden Administration Executive Orders and documents that were signed with an autopen, stating that the people who operated the autopen did so illegally.

The President estimates that 92% of the prior administrations' EOs were illegally signed by autopen without Biden's knowledge and are now null and void.

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D5mzIl1Cai — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2025

President Trump did not specify any particular EOs that he believes were illegally signed. For the most part, if a President wants to reverse a predecessor's EO, he simply needs to sign an EO of his own.

There are exceptions, like pardons, which cannot be reversed after they've been issued.

President Trump specifically addressed the issue of pardons that were signed with an autopen back in March.

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 17, 2025

The full post:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden! Trump Truth Social Post 3/16/25 10:35 PM EST

Twitchy's own Aaron Walker did a deep dive into the legality of using an autopen for Presidential pardons.

Just for context, here’s where I discussed the autopen issue with respect to pardons, including a legal analysis. https://t.co/yIh1eGcubd — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 28, 2025

You can read Aaron's article here.

The autopen scandal deepens questions surrounding Joe Biden's cognitive decline and his ability (or lack thereof) to execute the office of President. If Joe wasn't running the country, who was?

Happy Thanksgiving to those who received autopen preemptive pardons. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 28, 2025

Is President Trump going to try to revoke the preemptive pardons of folks like Fauci and the January 6th Committee? We hope so. If for no other reason, the ensuing meltdown by Democrats would be glorious.

In fact, it's already begun.

Democrats are a sensitive lot.

We're not sure what Trump plans to do next, but as always, we'll keep you updated.

