Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

What do a school board in Massachusetts, city councils in Maine, and upstate New York have in common?

Communists.

Candidates from the Communist Party of the United States of America have won an open seat on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school board. They've also won council seats in Bangor, Maine, and Ithaca, New York.

Unlike their Marxist counterparts from the Democratic Socialists of America, they did not run as Democrats. Each is a member of the communist party, and they won.

There is a catch. Each of these local races was a nonpartisan election, meaning no party affiliations were listed on the ballots. Some voters may not have realized they were voting for a communist when they cast their ballots.

CPUSA has been around since 1919, and in all those years, these three local wins represent the party's most successful election. The gains may seem modest, but according to party co-chair Joe Sims, they're part of the CPUSA's plan to fundamentally transform America.

While DSA members like Zohran Mamdani have won higher-profile elections, they've done so as Democrats who want to reform the party from within. The Communists, according to Sims, have no interest in reforming Democrats. They want to replace them. 

CPUSA is laying the groundwork for revolution.

The Communist Party believes that capitalism needs to be replaced fundamentally,” CPUSA co-chair Joe Sims said in an October interview with left wing program “The Daily Show,” calling the economic system which built the modern world and lifted billions from poverty “distasteful.”

He appeared on the show to draw a distinction between his party and now mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America — letting everyone know who really wears the proletariat pants.

“Socialists believe they can function within the framework of the Democratic Party,” Sims — whose resume includes attending “democratic youth festivals” in 1980s Berlin, Moscow, and Pyongyang — said, referring to Mamdani’s ilk as “reformers” not revolutionaries.

“We don’t believe the Democratic Party can be reformed.”

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin
Be it CPUSA's plan to replace the Democrat party or DSA's plan to reform it, the Marxist movement is gaining support. New York and Seattle have both elected Socialist mayors, and while a school board seat in Cambridge may not seem like a big deal, the fact that a Commie can run for any office in America and win should be very concerning.

The socialist resurgence shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, it's our own fault. We've allowed the statist left to take over academia. The America-hating hippies of the '60s became the tenured professors of the '70s. They've been training their successors and our children's educators ever since.

Education has been transformed into indoctrination. Kids who cannot even read their own diplomas are graduating from high schools across the country. It's by design. A kid who can't read and has never been taught basic math has few prospects. They become entirely dependent on the government for basic needs. So it's no surprise that, as adults, the 'Everything for free' rhetoric of a guy like Mamdani is very appealing to them.

In a recent interview, Senator John Kennedy explained the issue as only he can.

'They've never been taught that Socialism is for morons.'

He's right. It is an objective fact. Marxism requires dependence bred through ignorance. The young supporters of the DSA and CPUSA are being sold a bill of goods that will never be delivered. A promise of a working-class utopia which, as it always has, will devolve into breadlines. Or in this case, free bus rides to city-owned grocery stores with barren shelves.

Marxists are being supported by people who don't know any better, because they've never been taught the reality of how Marxist ideology inevitably ends. All because we have allowed our kids to be taught by Marxists for decades.

There is hope. A large portion of Gen Z has seen through the statist charade. Especially young men who have spent their entire lives being labeled by the left. They're called toxic, misogynists, racists, and any other -ist or -ism that you can think of. They understand that freedom isn't free. There is an ongoing fight for the soul of America, and they are on the front lines.

In 2024, young men of all socio-economic backgrounds voted for Republicans in record numbers. They did their part to deliver the White House and Congress to the Republican Party. Now it's time for the Republican Party to produce for them.

The elimination of the Department of Education would be a good start. If we are to end the Marxist indoctrination of our children, we should stop funding it. After that, the real work begins.

The American education system needs to be reformed from top to bottom. Every child who graduates from high school should be able to read, have basic math skills, and have an idea of what comes next. They should have a fighting chance for a future of independence beyond a hopeless lifetime of government dependence.

To paraphrase Senator Kennedy:

'If we're going to clear up the water in the education system, it's time to get the (Marxist) pigs out of the creek.' 

  President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.


Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states.



