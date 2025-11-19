Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds First Space Crime

Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Summer Worden is in a world of trouble after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents. She faces a maximum of 5 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for falsely accusing her ex-wife, Anne McClain, of illegally accessing her bank accounts. Usually, such claims made during divorce proceedings are handled locally in family court. However, McClain, a West Point graduate and NASA astronaut, was serving aboard the International Space Station when the accusations were made.

Advertisement

Worden had accused her estranged spouse of being Earth's first interstellar criminal.

A woman has pleaded guilty to falsely reporting that her astronaut ex-wife committed a crime while deployed to the International Space Station.



https://t.co/FAwWeaXMY1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2025

The divorce of the once star-crossed lovers had become especially bitter as McClain was seeking visitation rights to Worden's son, who was born before the couple's marriage, but had been co-parented by the couple.

Astronaut Anne McClain brought her 4 y.o. son along for portrait day. pic.twitter.com/YApilPqDdS — 1517 Fund (@1517fund) September 23, 2025

JUST IN: Woman who accused her wife of committing the first crime in space pleads guilty after admitting to making it all up. Summer Worden claimed in 2019 that her wife, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, tried illegally accessing her bank account from space.#Space #crime pic.twitter.com/drhUmb0s26 — Dyonne (@kgpnet) November 19, 2025

McClain had accused Worden of making the false accusations in an attempt to ruin her career at NASA.

NASA Spacewalk outside the ISS with astronauts Anne McClain e Nichole Ayers. pic.twitter.com/9XL98rBfGO — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 5, 2025

McClain could have potentially gone from spacewalk to perp walk had the accusations against her not been disproven.

FAR FROM THE TRUTH: NASA astronaut's estranged wife pleads guilty to falsely alleging first committed crime in spacehttps://t.co/u9XiCCFBXi — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2025

Worden obviously did not fully grasp the gravity of her situation when she made the false accusations.

The estranged wife of a NASA astronaut pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement over what was alleged to be the first crime to be committed in space. Summer Worden now faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine in relation to the false reports she made about Anne McClain, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas. "In July 2019, Summer Heather Worden alleged her estranged spouse had guessed the password and illegally accessed her bank account while the spouse was deployed to the International Space Station," the office said.

Worden is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The Federal Trade Commission and NASA's Office of Inspector General investigated the allegations and cleared McClain of any lunar larceny or other space station shenanigans.

Advertisement

Wild how a story that sounded so dramatic ended up being nothing but a lie. She tried to spin it into some historic scandal, and now the truth shows it was all made up. A reminder that not every headline is what it looks like, even when it sounds like something out of a movie. — Kibitok Emmanuel (@Kibitok_254) November 19, 2025

A bitter divorce sparked an interstellar scandal and led to an astronaut being falsely accused of history's first space crime.

A story that's truly out of this world.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











