Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for...
VIP
NEVER Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the 'Feigned Ignorance' Phase...
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than...
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to...
Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organiza...
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the...
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents...
ABC News Hid This Epstein Interview For Years And Nicki Minaj STUNS The...
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and...
Charlotte Teacher Says Only Four Students Showed Up for Homeroom During ICE Operations
Del. Stacey Plaskett Tells CNN ‘There Are a Lot of People Who Have...
Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin...

Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds First Space Crime

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Summer Worden is in a world of trouble after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents. She faces a maximum of 5 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for falsely accusing her ex-wife, Anne McClain, of illegally accessing her bank accounts. Usually, such claims made during divorce proceedings are handled locally in family court. However, McClain, a West Point graduate and NASA astronaut, was serving aboard the International Space Station when the accusations were made.

Advertisement

Worden had accused her estranged spouse of being Earth's first interstellar criminal.

The divorce of the once star-crossed lovers had become especially bitter as McClain was seeking visitation rights to Worden's son, who was born before the couple's marriage, but had been co-parented by the couple.

McClain had accused Worden of making the false accusations in an attempt to ruin her career at NASA.

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Advertisement

McClain could have potentially gone from spacewalk to perp walk had the accusations against her not been disproven.

Worden obviously did not fully grasp the gravity of her situation when she made the false accusations.

The estranged wife of a NASA astronaut pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement over what was alleged to be the first crime to be committed in space. 

Summer Worden now faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine in relation to the false reports she made about Anne McClain, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas. 

"In July 2019, Summer Heather Worden alleged her estranged spouse had guessed the password and illegally accessed her bank account while the spouse was deployed to the International Space Station," the office said.

Worden is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The Federal Trade Commission and NASA's Office of Inspector General investigated the allegations and cleared McClain of any lunar larceny or other space station shenanigans.

Advertisement

A bitter divorce sparked an interstellar scandal and led to an astronaut being falsely accused of history's first space crime.

A story that's truly out of this world.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!




Tags:

CBS NEWS CRIME FLORIDA FOX NEWS LAW & ORDER SPACEX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
Brett T.
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for less, kick her out
justmindy
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than Elon Musk
Brett T.
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)
Doug P.
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders' Brett T.
Advertisement