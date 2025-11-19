Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the Failed Agency

It's a difficult task to name a government agency that functions well. Efficiency isn't something that's in the federal government's wheelhouse. It's even harder to name an agency that's performed more poorly than the Department of Education.

Conceived by Carter and created by Congress, the department began operating at a time when public education in the United States was among the best in the world. In the years since the forced bureaucracy of federal intervention, our public education system has worsened consistently. While American students' counterparts in places like Japan are learning multiple languages and practicing calculus by middle school, American kids, especially in big-city school districts, are lucky if they can read their diplomas when they graduate.

Carter created the DoE to bring equal education to all. The DoE achieved that goal by bringing everyone down to the lowest common denominator.

Time may finally be running out on Carter's big mistake, and that time can't come soon enough.

The clock is ticking... pic.twitter.com/Go0UlCdkrK — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) November 18, 2025

Donald Trump made no secret of his plan to eliminate the bumbling bureaucracy, but he can't do that without Congress. In the meantime, he is doing his best to reduce the scope, size, and influence of the failed department and return education to the states where it belongs.

NEWS: The Department of Education today announced six new partnerships to break up the federal education bureaucracy. Together, we will refocus education on students, families, and schools. — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) Nov 17, 2025

A new State Department—@usedgov partnership to help dismantle the federal education bureaucracy will reduce redundancies to further @POTUS’s historic mandate. Learn more: https://t.co/jU2ucF1Uv1 — Department of State (@StateDept) November 18, 2025

THE TIME HAS COME TO DISMANTLE THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. pic.twitter.com/tWu9YN9vP6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2025

The interagency agreement, led by Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, will shift current DoE responsibilities and services among the departments of State, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Interior. The move effectively reduces the size, scope, and influence of the DoE without requiring congressional approval.

"The Trump Administration is taking bold action to break up the federal education bureaucracy and return education to the states," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a Tuesday press release. "Cutting through layers of red tape in Washington is one essential piece of our final mission. As we partner with these agencies to improve federal programs, we will continue to gather best practices in each state through our 50-state tour, empower local leaders in K-12 education, restore excellence to higher education, and work with Congress to codify these reforms."

The Administration will continue to push Congress to dismantle the department permanently.

Trump’s taking down the U.S. Department of Education



I applaud this move! https://t.co/eSPhDbwwIh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 19, 2025

The Dept of Ed has consistently made education worse year after year since its inscription. For the sake of the children, end it, and salt the earth where it resided to prevent it from ever rising up to harm the children again. — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) November 18, 2025

Nearly $1 trillion wasted for no meaningful education improvements.



It’s time to dismantle the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/dCbwl2yiGO — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) November 18, 2025

Suppose the four-plus decades of abject failure haven't provided enough evidence to justify the removal of the feckless federal agency. In that case, Chuck Schumer may have provided all the proof you need.

The 'Schumer Shutdown' closed the DoE for forty-three days, and as Secretary McMahon explains, no one noticed.

43 days of a government shutdown, and schools stayed open, students went to class, and teachers got paid.



Makes you wonder...do we really need @usedgov at all? pic.twitter.com/Yu76GHwWG9 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) November 17, 2025

'If ninety percent of an agency, supposedly governing education, can disappear for weeks without disrupting education. Do we really need it at all?'

We all know the answer, and it's high time to toss this failed agency onto the trash heap of history once and for all.

