Atlanta Police Officer Malik Safi is recovering in an Atlanta hospital, and two brothers are being hailed as heroes after a dramatic rescue was captured on the officer's body camera.

Officer Safi was responding to a call when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house. The car burst into flames, and Safi, who had suffered a broken leg in the crash, was unable to escape the wreckage.

That's when Ryan Beck and his brother Kashun Robinson sprang into action and pulled the injured officer from the burning car. The brothers were joined by other neighbors and were even forced to take cover as heat from the fire set off ammunition that was in the burning patrol car.

After moving the officer safely away from the fire, the good Samaritans used his radio to alert 911 and get help.

Fire and EMS responded, and Safi was transported to the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical but stable condition. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the crash.

The body cam footage doesn't provide the best coverage of the incident, which may be the best part of this story. A group of neighbors who witnessed the crash didn't reach for their phones; they risked their own safety and rescued a stranger from a life-threatening situation.

Wild how regular people keep doing hero work while the world argues on WiFi.

It's funny how heroes never consider themselves to be heroic. The brothers would later say they took action because that's how they were raised.

Intense



Good Samaritans in Atlanta led by two brothers raised right pull a young officer from a burning vehicle.



For the record, the brothers' actions made their mother proud.

The mom of Beck and Robinson couldn’t be prouder of her sons. “I feel extremely proud of them both,” Keziah Reed said. “I feel like they did exactly what they were taught to do, to help and have empathy for other people.”

Ryan Beck and Kashun Robinson, along with their neighbors, could have grabbed their phones and started filming, they could have called 911 and not gotten involved, but they didn't. They saw someone in trouble, and without regard for their own safety, they took action, and they saved a man's life.

That sounds heroic to us.

