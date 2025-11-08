BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:30 PM on November 08, 2025

They're young. They're bold. They're brash, and now they're unemployed. Four staffers of Condé Nast, upset after learning that the mass media conglomerate had just laid off several employees at Teen Vogue, which was being merged with Vogue Magazine, got themselves fired.

The four joined a group of around twenty employees, none of whom had anything to do with business decisions at the corporation, and confronted the head of HR, Stan Duncan. They demanded answers, accusing their employer of caving to political pressure. Duncan refuses to engage the group and instructs them to return to work. They refuse, until he turns his back on them a shuts his office door.

The group of disgruntled dingbats was so confident in the righteousness of their indignation that they filmed the encounter and shared it on social media.

Watch:

Condé Nast was not amused and promptly fired four of the twenty employees for what the company described as extreme misconduct and violating company rules.

Actions have consequences, and the 'Fired Four' will join their laid-off colleagues on the unemployment line. The company has also filed a federal labor complaint against the NewsGuild of New York.

Hours later, Condé Nast fired four union members who participated in the confrontation — Jasper Lo of the New Yorker, Jake Lahut of Wired, Alma Avalle of Bon Appétit and Ben Dewey of Condé Nast Entertainment — citing “gross misconduct and policy violations.”  

Condé Nast also filed a federal labor complaint against the NewsGuild of New York

One clip shows Duncan asking the employees to stop “congregating” outside his office before telling them to leave. 

The regret was instant for former Wired writer Jake Lahut. He's the guy in the video, coolly leaning against the wall, repeatedly asking Duncan: What counts as congregating?

In just a few short days, he's been reduced to online panhandling to pay his rent.

That's a rough landing for a guy who seemed so comfortable harassing his boss a few days earlier. If you needed rent money, why would you go out of your way to risk your own job like that?

We don't celebrate when people lose their livelihood. Even journalists. The staffers who were laid off at Teen Vogue lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The four fired staffers who followed didn't lose their jobs; they chose to throw them away. 

They arrogantly spoke truth to power, and learned a harsh life lesson when power spoke back.

