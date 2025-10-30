Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government

You love to see it. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, in an impassioned speech on the Senate floor, called out Chuck Schumer and the Democrats for refusing to reopen the government after the thirteenth attempt by Republicans to end the Democrats' filibuster failed to reach the sixty-vote threshold.

Thune has had enough, and he let his Democrat colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, exactly how he felt.

Watch:

29 days into the #SchumerShutdown, Democrats are realizing there may be some consequences to their shutdown.



Republicans have tried to open the government 13 times. Democrats have voted no 13 times.



This isn’t a political game. These are real people’s lives we’re talking about. pic.twitter.com/vptOWa6QuU — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) October 29, 2025

Honestly, we need to see more of this. Republicans need to ratchet up the pressure at every opportunity. Schumer and the Democrats own this shutdown, and they know it. Their rhetoric is becoming more desperate as public support for Chuckie's political stunt deteriorates.

As the suspension of SNAP benefits looms on November 1st, polls show that, aside from the far left Democrat base, the public sees through Schumer's charade.

🚨 BREAKING: In a huge blow to Chuck Schumer's assertion that "every day gets better for us," CNN reports that Republicans have IMPROVED their poll numbers during the shutdown while Democrats are in the WORST position they've been in 20 years.pic.twitter.com/XkVDkH6SBW — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 28, 2025

Chuckie and the Democrats have also lost the support of unions that represent government employees. The American Federation of Government Employees has demanded that Democrats end Schumer's shutdown. The military, federal law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and other essential government employees are working without pay while Schumer and the filibustering Democrats continue to collect a paycheck.

Our colleagues at RedState covered the union's demands here:

Largest Federal Workers Union Pressures Democrats to End Schumer Shutdown, Ensure All Back Payhttps://t.co/CnHm5zqwVo — RedState (@RedState) October 27, 2025

🚨 Pilot unions call for Congress to PASS REPUBLICAN BILL to end the Democrat Shutdown.



✈️ @CAPApilots, @AlliedPilots, @NJASAP pic.twitter.com/2hsyILWtdP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

The Democrats have grotesquely miscalculated the reaction to the shutdown that they have forced, and Thune was correct to rub their noses into the mess they have created.

No matter how hard Chuckie and his leftist minions try to spin it, there is no escaping the voting record. Republicans have voted overwhelmingly to reopen the government thirteen times, and thirteen times Democrats have used the filibuster to block them.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson observed, the Democrats have painted themselves into a corner. They know what they need to do, but doing so will enrage the lunatic fringe of the party.

🚨HOLY CRAP! Mike Johnson lays it ALL OUT when asked if he would BRING BACK the House to vote on ANOTHER CR.



"We have a CR that's been sitting over there since September 19th!"



"Look, I think Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are IRREDEEMABLE at this point!" pic.twitter.com/Yw2AsG26to — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 29, 2025

Republicans need to stay the course; there can be no capitulation. If Schumer and Jefferies continue to bow to the socialist wing of the party, make them own it.

Well done! Democrats need to vote and open the government and stop trying to starve people all for "political leverage" in their own words. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) October 30, 2025

Please do not cave. Let the Democrats really own this. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 29, 2025

Schumer and the Democrats are in a political crisis of their own making. They own this shutdown. If Thune and Republicans stick together and keep the pressure on, they will break the filibuster.

Like we said, you love to see it.