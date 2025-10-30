His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani for NYC Mayor

Of all the pseudo-Republican, neocon grifters in the Never Trump movement, none have Never Trumped harder than the Bulwark's Billy Kristol. He scuttled the Weekly Standard, sank his own conservative cruise venture, and eventually left the Republican Party. He abandoned every conservative principle he had ever claimed to believe, and sold out his values to become a born-again liberal. All because of his deep-seated hatred of one man, Donald Trump.

The man who was the chief of staff for William Bennett during the Reagan Administration and Vice President Dan Quayle under H.W. Bush has been so thoroughly broken by Trump that he's gone full-on socialist, saying that he'd vote for Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani for New York City mayor.

As far as I know, this is the first time @BillKristol has explicitly said he would vote for Mamdani.



Somewhat surprising, though I guess it really shouldn’t be



Interviewed by @ShivomMParihar and @DhritiJagadish pic.twitter.com/87agUv4xkW — Kendall White (@kendallwhite01) October 29, 2025

The former warmongering neocon, who claimed to believe in a small government, free market society, now supports the 'Seize the means of production' candidate, who wants to replace the police with social workers, crush capitalism, and have the government provide everything from buses to childcare for free.

Everything Commie Mamdani stands for is something that Bill Kristol once stood firmly against. Before Donald Trump, anyway.

It takes a lot to surprise me, but I let out an audible “Oh my G-d” reading this. https://t.co/LLJGkMasp3 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 30, 2025

Kristol isn't even pretending to have a conservative bone in his body anymore. https://t.co/MpauJRre6S — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 30, 2025

It makes you wonder if he ever really did. Maybe everything from the Weekly Standard to his BS at Bulwark has all just been a big grift.

Did @BillKristol ever believe anything he said he did for decades? https://t.co/02vY2PDXvX — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 30, 2025

Probably not, but maybe Billy's ringing endorsement is a blessing in disguise for the residents of NYC. Through Donald Trump's two primary and three general elections, Kristol's endorsement has a 1-4 record. Could support from Kristol be bad news for Mamdani?

Did Bill just curse the commie?

If Bill Kristol's endorsement doesn't sink Mamdani, I don't know what will. https://t.co/5PcZ1nKTVQ — Michael Wade (@execupundit) October 30, 2025

Good point. This endorsement should give us hope. https://t.co/1eHJem1o9z — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 30, 2025

Hope seems to be all that's left. We hope we're wrong, but Mamdani looks to be inevitable.

Kristol looks to have been a sham his entire life.

Conserving conservatism by voting for a communist.



What a bitter, useless, irrelevant grifter Kristol became (or perhaps always was).



He’s the poster child for the NeverTrump fake Republican. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 30, 2025

Well, Bill isn't voting for the communist. He is just endorsing him. Billy is in Virginia voting to let men use little girls' bathrooms.

Voted early here in VA. Thanks to all those, officials and volunteers, who help make our elections free and fair, and the returns accurate and reliable.



I was proud to vote for @SpanbergerForVA. But I'm old-fashioned enough to encourage everyone to vote, whomever you support. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 30, 2025

He's conserving conservatism and defending democracy by voting to give pedophiles access to children. That'll show Trump.

Bill supports rage and murder fantasies against Republicans.



Yes, we knew that about you, warmonger. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 30, 2025

About par for the course for Kristol these days. The past 10 years have broken him and the guy is a hollowed out shell of his former self. — Ethereal712 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@ethereal712) October 30, 2025

And it turns out that the final form of “principled conservatism” is da da da daaaaaa…..progressive socialism! — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) October 30, 2025

Just for context, Billy's support of Mamdani puts him solidly to the left of Chuck Schumer, who has thus far declined to endorse the commie candidate.

Bill Kristol has jumped the commie shark. https://t.co/019G38md1i — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 30, 2025

The once respected neocon commentator has fully transitioned to the dark side. A bitter old man screaming at the clouds.

All because Trump broke him.