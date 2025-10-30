His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani for NYC Mayor

Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...
MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump...
Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking?
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on October 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Of all the pseudo-Republican, neocon grifters in the Never Trump movement, none have Never Trumped harder than the Bulwark's Billy Kristol. He scuttled the Weekly Standard, sank his own conservative cruise venture, and eventually left the Republican Party. He abandoned every conservative principle he had ever claimed to believe, and sold out his values to become a born-again liberal. All because of his deep-seated hatred of one man, Donald Trump. 

The man who was the chief of staff for William Bennett during the Reagan Administration and Vice President Dan Quayle under H.W. Bush has been so thoroughly broken by Trump that he's gone full-on socialist, saying that he'd vote for Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani for New York City mayor.

The former warmongering neocon, who claimed to believe in a small government, free market society, now supports the 'Seize the means of production' candidate, who wants to replace the police with social workers, crush capitalism, and have the government provide everything from buses to childcare for free.

Everything Commie Mamdani stands for is something that Bill Kristol once stood firmly against. Before Donald Trump, anyway.

It makes you wonder if he ever really did. Maybe everything from the Weekly Standard to his BS at Bulwark has all just been a big grift.

Probably not, but maybe Billy's ringing endorsement is a blessing in disguise for the residents of NYC. Through Donald Trump's two primary and three general elections, Kristol's endorsement has a 1-4 record. Could support from Kristol be bad news for Mamdani?

Did Bill just curse the commie?

Hope seems to be all that's left. We hope we're wrong, but Mamdani looks to be inevitable.

Kristol looks to have been a sham his entire life.

Well, Bill isn't voting for the communist. He is just endorsing him. Billy is in Virginia voting to let men use little girls' bathrooms.

He's conserving conservatism and defending democracy by voting to give pedophiles access to children. That'll show Trump.

Just for context, Billy's support of Mamdani puts him solidly to the left of Chuck Schumer, who has thus far declined to endorse the commie candidate.

The once respected neocon commentator has fully transitioned to the dark side. A bitter old man screaming at the clouds.

All because Trump broke him.  

