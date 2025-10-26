Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)

Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:00 PM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Twenty-one-year-old Dalton Lee Janiczek, who has been described as the entitled son of a prominent Pennsylvania lawyer, is sitting in jail and facing a litany of serious criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. He is potentially facing years in prison for an incident that started with a simple traffic stop and ended with Janiczek allegedly running over a Plymouth, P.A., police officer multiple times, and ramming another police vehicle before being arrested.

Montgomery County prosecutors say that Janiczek fled when a Whitpain Township officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, driving erratically and even crossing into oncoming traffic to elude the police pursuit. About forty minutes later, an officer from neighboring Plymouth Township noticed a Mercedes G-Wagen that matched the description of Janiczek's vehicle in a hotel parking lot and pulled in behind the suspect's vehicle.

A bystander caught what happened next in a now viral video. The Mercedes, allegedly driven by Janiczek, backed into the police SUV several times, pushing it out of the way. An officer exits the vehicle and orders the driver to stop. The vehicle then pulls forward, striking the officer and a parked car, as he opens fire. The Mercedes then backs up and runs the officer again before speeding away.

Watch:

Authorities say that the vehicle circled around, striking the officer again while he lay on the ground attempting to apply a tourniquet to his injured leg.

Janiczek was taken into custody a short time later after ramming another police vehicle, injuring a second officer.

Janiczek is accused of first fleeing officers in Whitpain Township just outside of Philadelphia around noon Friday when they tried to pull him over for a routine traffic infraction.

Janiczek steered his high-end SUV over the center median on Skippack Pike and was able to elude cops — for a while, prosecutors said.

The suspect was then spotted in his vehicle at a Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel in Plymouth Township 40 minutes later, officials said.

As cops in a patrol car descended on him, Janiczek threw his luxury ride into reverse, “struck the patrol vehicle several times” and then aimed the massive SUV at one of the officers, authorities said.

“Janiczek accelerated directly at the officer, attempting to hit him, and the officer discharged his firearm,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Again, Janiczek accelerated the vehicle, this time striking the officer, causing him to fall.

“As the officer attempted to administer a tourniquet to a leg wound, the Mercedes circled back around the lot and struck the officer three more times as he laid on the ground,” the office said.

The violence only ended when Janiczek slammed his SUV head-on into a police car and was finally taken into custody, prosecutors said. Two officers were injured in the mayhem.

Both officers were hospitalized, and the officer who was run over required surgery for his injuries. Both are expected to survive.

Janiczek was also injured and was treated and released at a local hospital. He is currently being held without bail.

In an effort to avoid a traffic ticket, a spoiled rich kid now faces years in prison.

Money may buy a lot, but intelligence is not one of those things.

