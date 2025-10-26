Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out of the Hospital

Twelve-year-old Sophia Forchas lay in a medically induced coma in the Trauma ICU as her neurosurgeon, Dr. Walt Galicich, stepped up to a podium to provide an update on her condition. 'I'm gonna be blunt,' the doctor said as he addressed the media. 'There's still a chance that Sophia is going to be the third fatality of this event,' he said grimly. Sophie remained in critical condition, but there was hope, signs, albeit small, that Sophie still had a chance to recover from a devastating gunshot wound. She was still fighting to survive.

Just ten days earlier, Sophia was shot in the head by a crazed transgender lunatic, who had decided to cowardly take out his life's frustrations on innocent school children as they sat in church at a back-to-school mass at the Annunciation Catholic Parish in Minneapolis.

Dr. Galicich went on to explain Sophia's condition when she arrived in his OR, saying, 'If you had told me at this juncture, ten days later, that we would be standing here with any ray of hope, I would have said it would take a miracle.'

Sophie's parents asked for prayers, an idea mocked by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Despite the mayor's descent, people prayed, and those prayers were answered. Just a few weeks later, after spending over a month in intensive care, Sophia was moved into rehab. The road to recovery would be long, but Sophia was on it; her survival was indeed a miracle.

Statement/update from the Family of Sophia Forchas:



Sophia is winning! Your Prayers are working.



On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone near and far, for the continued prayers, the outpouring of love, and the tremendous support for… pic.twitter.com/1DmuMwy5BK — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) September 22, 2025

An excerpt of her family's statement:

On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone near and far, for the continued prayers, the outpouring of love, and the tremendous support for our precious Sophia. We are humbled by the countless individuals across the globe who have lifted her up in prayer, including His All-Holiness Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Your prayers have been powerful. Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle. Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ. Each day we uncover new revelations of moments and circumstances that kept her alive and made her recovery possible. There are simply too many to be dismissed as coincidence. God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in His healing embrace.

God had embraced Sophia. Her survival had been miraculous, and her recovery would be no less so. Yes, she had survived, but the bullet that was still lodged in her brain had caused significant damage. She had also suffered a stroke. No one knew what her recovery would look like. She faced the possibility of having irreparable disabilities. Young Sophia needed another miracle.

Another miracle was delivered. This week, just a few days before her thirteenth birthday, Sophia walked out of the hospital.

She had a few stops to make on her way home. First, she stopped to see Dr. Galicich and the hospital staff who had taken such good care of her.

People cheer for Annunciation Catholic Church shooting survivor Sophia Forchas, who has been released from the hospital



Source: @CatholicSpirit pic.twitter.com/jGpMm594UY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 23, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS MIRACLE: Catholic school shooting survivor 12-year-old Sophia Forchas returns homehttps://t.co/LUjJssD6Uh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 26, 2025

God is being praised tonight. Twelve year old Sophia Forchas, shot in the head during the Annunciation Catholic School tragedy, has left the hospital. Her recovery is nothing short of a miracle. Prayer works. Thank You, Lord. pic.twitter.com/w7XbbrMOSa — Fr. Chris Vorderbruggen (@FatherChrisVor1) October 24, 2025

It was an emotional reunion, and her smile said everything. Her ability to smile may have said even more about the skill and dedication of everyone who had taken care of her.

There was one more stop to make on Sophia's way home, and calling this stop emotional is an understatement. For the first time since being shot on that tragic August day, Sophia was reunited with her friends and classmates at Annunciation Catholic School.

Annunciation Catholic School shooting victim Sophia Forchas has returned to her school after a “miraculous” recovery, which her family attributes to “the intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ.”



Video: Annunciation Catholic School pic.twitter.com/pJCpirSdyj — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 23, 2025

School kids, who faced an act of pure evil that no child should ever have to face, embraced their friend. She had survived; their prayers were answered.

Is it misty in here?

Proof that prayers don’t go unheard https://t.co/JWgZ8W40Vn — Tanya Tay Posobiec ☦️ (@realTanyaTay) October 24, 2025

The power of prayer is undeniable. From the second she was hit, the miracles began. It was a miracle she made it to the hospital. Her condition was so precarious that if the medics had given her too much oxygen, it could have caused blood vessels to dilate and been fatal. If they had given too little oxygen, it could have caused hypoxia and been fatal. The ER staff was able to keep her stable enough to survive to the OR, where a portion of her skull had to be removed because the swelling of her brain was so severe. Yet, against all odds, she survived. The brain damage and subsequent stroke could have left her with devastating long-term effects, yet she walked out of the hospital with a smile on her face. She still has a long way to go, but her recovery to this point is nothing less than miraculous.

How can you not believe in miracles?