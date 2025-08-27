WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting

We've told you quite a bit about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis today. Officials have confirmed the alleged shooter targeted the school, which was holding its back-to-school Mass in the parish. Law enforcement said the alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We now have eyewitness testimony from one of the school's students. This may be difficult viewing, given the nature of the event; two children have died, and many more are injured, with at least six in critical condition.

WATCH:

Gut-wrenching firsthand account from a 5th grader at Annunciation Catholic School.



"We had just got into Mass, maybe three minutes after, it was very scary."



"My friend, he was laying on top of me, making sure I was safe and he got hit." pic.twitter.com/Z8yISMdhjw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 27, 2025

God bless the victims.

His friend deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 27, 2025

Yes.

He is very composed for a 5th grader who just went through a very horrific experience.

He’s still in shock 😮 https://t.co/K1M9I4NGXK — Gr8fulNurse 𝕏 (@Gr8fulSusan) August 27, 2025

We're sure he is.

These kids…🙏❤️🙏 — Beverly (@Beverly_Naten) August 27, 2025

No kid should have to go through this.

People gotta do their jobs but putting a camera to a kids face after this is crazy. — Puck Placement (@puckplacement) August 27, 2025

He handled himself well.

Our hearts break for the families and the people of Minneapolis.

