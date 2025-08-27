WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting

We've told you quite a bit about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis today. Officials have confirmed the alleged shooter targeted the school, which was holding its back-to-school Mass in the parish. Law enforcement said the alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
We now have eyewitness testimony from one of the school's students. This may be difficult viewing, given the nature of the event; two children have died, and many more are injured, with at least six in critical condition.
WATCH:
Gut-wrenching firsthand account from a 5th grader at Annunciation Catholic School.— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 27, 2025
"We had just got into Mass, maybe three minutes after, it was very scary."
"My friend, he was laying on top of me, making sure I was safe and he got hit." pic.twitter.com/Z8yISMdhjw
God bless the victims.
His friend deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 27, 2025
Yes.
He is very composed for a 5th grader who just went through a very horrific experience.
He’s still in shock 😮 https://t.co/K1M9I4NGXK— Gr8fulNurse 𝕏 (@Gr8fulSusan) August 27, 2025
We're sure he is.
These kids…🙏❤️🙏— Beverly (@Beverly_Naten) August 27, 2025
No kid should have to go through this.
People gotta do their jobs but putting a camera to a kids face after this is crazy.— Puck Placement (@puckplacement) August 27, 2025
He handled himself well.
August 27, 2025
Our hearts break for the families and the people of Minneapolis.
