WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

We've told you quite a bit about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis today. Officials have confirmed the alleged shooter targeted the school, which was holding its back-to-school Mass in the parish. Law enforcement said the alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We now have eyewitness testimony from one of the school's students. This may be difficult viewing, given the nature of the event; two children have died, and many more are injured, with at least six in critical condition.

WATCH:

God bless the victims.

Yes.

He is very composed for a 5th grader who just went through a very horrific experience.

'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on D.C. Crime Clean Up
Amy Curtis
We're sure he is.

No kid should have to go through this.

He handled himself well.

Our hearts break for the families and the people of Minneapolis.

Editor's Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

